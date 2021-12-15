Area athletes take advantage of Early Signing Day

Some of the top football players in the 409 signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday

BEAUMONT, Texas — Traditionally National Signing Day is a huge event that takes place each February, but that's not the case anymore..

The early signing period gets the most attention now, with the top football players in the nation signing in December so they can be enrolled in college by the spring.

Here's a looks at some of the early football signings from around the 409.

WEST BROOK

Bryce Anderson - Texas A&M

Andre Dennis - Lamar

Khristian Pugh - Lamar

BEAUMONT UNITED

Chandler Rivers - Duke

PORT ARTHUR MEMORIAL

Jalon Guilbeau - Texas

Jah'Mar Sanders - New Mexico

Christian Thomas - Northwestern State

WEST ORANGE-STARK

Demetrius Hunter - Houston

Carmello Jones - Baylor

ANAHUAC

Zyon Clark - Lamar

LAMAR ADDS 16 ON EALRY SIGNING DAY

Lamar University signed 16 players to National Letters of Intent announced head coach Blane Morgan Wednesday morning. The signing class, which consists of 16 incoming high school standouts marks the third signing class under Morgan’s direction.

“Overall, I’m just excited about how hard our staff has worked now that we’ve been able to go out on the road and get into homes,” said Morgan. “It is hard to believe, but this is our third recruiting class here but the first time we’ve been allowed to get out and really establish relationships with coaches and players. That has certainly solidified the process – one we plan to continue to improve upon.”

The incoming class is balanced with a slight lean to the offensive side of the ball. The class includes eight offensive players and seven defensive with one player listed as an athlete. The position breakdown on offense includes four offensive linemen, two receivers, a running back and a tight end. Defensively, the breakdown consists of three defensive backs (all safeties), two linebackers and two defensive linemen.

The LU coaching staff focused on the Lone Star State and Louisiana for this class with 15 prospects coming from within the state, and one making their way to the Golden Triangle from Louisiana. The class also consists of two Southeast Texans, both from Beaumont’s West Brook High School (Andre Dennis – WR and Khristian Pugh – S).

Despite the overall balance of the class, Morgan and his staff, put a focus on continuing to bulk up the offensive line while reloading the Cardinals’ secondary. LU added eight players between the two positions. While the Cardinals’ line was all underclassmen in 2021, the incoming recruits add depth and size to the position averaging 6-4, 280 pounds.

“From the beginning, it’s been a complete rebuild on the offensive line,” said Morgan. “We started three true freshman this past year, and now we’ve added some high-quality individuals to that group to go along with guys that will be here for another three years. We believe we have some guys that have the potential to be really good players for us.”

It is different story for the secondary as LU will be looking to replace two starters in the defensive backfield.

“I’m excited about the group on the backend,” said Morgan. “These guys bring a wide range of skill sets. The overall theme with these guys is they love to compete, and they really love football. At the safety position we wanted to get some guys who were playmakers and I believe we added that.”

Bo Baker – ATH – 5-11 – 174 – Ravenna, Texas/Bells HS

James Major Bowden – RB – 5-9 – 180 – Waco, Texas/China Spring HS

Ian Box – OLB – 6-2 – 235 – Seguin, Texas/Seguin HS

Reginald Burks – OL – 6-2 – 290 – Lake Charles, La./Lake Charles College Prep

Sabastian Carter – OL – 6-4 – 255 – Teague, Texas/Teague HS

Zyon Clark – DB – 6-3 – 180 – Anahuac, Texas/Anahuac HS

Andre Dennis – WR – 6-1 – 185 – Beaumont, Texas/West Brook HS

Brayden Faulkner – LB – 6-0 – 208 – Waco, Texas/China Spring HS

Jacob Ferree – DE – 6-2 – 227 – League City, Texas/Clear Springs HS

Spencer Henslee – TE – 6-4 – 222 – Humble, Texas/Atascocita HS

John Hester – OL – 6-4 – 287 – Hawkins, Texas/Hawkins HS

Izaha Jones – WR – 6-2 – 175 – Normangee, Texas/Normangee HS

Jayden Madkin – DL – 6-1 – 297 – Pearland, Texas/Shadow Creek HS

Du’Wayne Paulhill, Jr. – S – 6-1 – 197 – Bryan, Texas/Bryan HS

Khristian Pugh – S – 5-11 – 160 – Beaumont, Texas/West Brook HS