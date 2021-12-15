Area athletes take advantage of Early Signing Day

BEAUMONT, Texas — Traditionally National Signing Day is a huge event that takes place each February, but that's not the case anymore..
The early signing period gets the most attention now, with the top football players in the nation signing in December so they can be enrolled in college by the spring.
Here's a looks at some of the early football signings from around the 409.
WEST BROOK
Bryce Anderson - Texas A&M
Andre Dennis - Lamar
Khristian Pugh - Lamar
BEAUMONT UNITED
Chandler Rivers - Duke
PORT ARTHUR MEMORIAL
Jalon Guilbeau - Texas
Jah'Mar Sanders - New Mexico
Christian Thomas - Northwestern State
WEST ORANGE-STARK
Demetrius Hunter - Houston
Carmello Jones - Baylor
ANAHUAC
Zyon Clark - Lamar
LAMAR ADDS 16 ON EALRY SIGNING DAY
Lamar University signed 16 players to National Letters of Intent announced head coach Blane Morgan Wednesday morning. The signing class, which consists of 16 incoming high school standouts marks the third signing class under Morgan’s direction.
“Overall, I’m just excited about how hard our staff has worked now that we’ve been able to go out on the road and get into homes,” said Morgan. “It is hard to believe, but this is our third recruiting class here but the first time we’ve been allowed to get out and really establish relationships with coaches and players. That has certainly solidified the process – one we plan to continue to improve upon.”
The incoming class is balanced with a slight lean to the offensive side of the ball. The class includes eight offensive players and seven defensive with one player listed as an athlete. The position breakdown on offense includes four offensive linemen, two receivers, a running back and a tight end. Defensively, the breakdown consists of three defensive backs (all safeties), two linebackers and two defensive linemen.
The LU coaching staff focused on the Lone Star State and Louisiana for this class with 15 prospects coming from within the state, and one making their way to the Golden Triangle from Louisiana. The class also consists of two Southeast Texans, both from Beaumont’s West Brook High School (Andre Dennis – WR and Khristian Pugh – S).
Despite the overall balance of the class, Morgan and his staff, put a focus on continuing to bulk up the offensive line while reloading the Cardinals’ secondary. LU added eight players between the two positions. While the Cardinals’ line was all underclassmen in 2021, the incoming recruits add depth and size to the position averaging 6-4, 280 pounds.
“From the beginning, it’s been a complete rebuild on the offensive line,” said Morgan. “We started three true freshman this past year, and now we’ve added some high-quality individuals to that group to go along with guys that will be here for another three years. We believe we have some guys that have the potential to be really good players for us.”
It is different story for the secondary as LU will be looking to replace two starters in the defensive backfield.
“I’m excited about the group on the backend,” said Morgan. “These guys bring a wide range of skill sets. The overall theme with these guys is they love to compete, and they really love football. At the safety position we wanted to get some guys who were playmakers and I believe we added that.”
Bo Baker – ATH – 5-11 – 174 – Ravenna, Texas/Bells HS
James Major Bowden – RB – 5-9 – 180 – Waco, Texas/China Spring HS
Ian Box – OLB – 6-2 – 235 – Seguin, Texas/Seguin HS
Reginald Burks – OL – 6-2 – 290 – Lake Charles, La./Lake Charles College Prep
Sabastian Carter – OL – 6-4 – 255 – Teague, Texas/Teague HS
Zyon Clark – DB – 6-3 – 180 – Anahuac, Texas/Anahuac HS
Andre Dennis – WR – 6-1 – 185 – Beaumont, Texas/West Brook HS
Brayden Faulkner – LB – 6-0 – 208 – Waco, Texas/China Spring HS
Jacob Ferree – DE – 6-2 – 227 – League City, Texas/Clear Springs HS
Spencer Henslee – TE – 6-4 – 222 – Humble, Texas/Atascocita HS
John Hester – OL – 6-4 – 287 – Hawkins, Texas/Hawkins HS
Izaha Jones – WR – 6-2 – 175 – Normangee, Texas/Normangee HS
Jayden Madkin – DL – 6-1 – 297 – Pearland, Texas/Shadow Creek HS
Du’Wayne Paulhill, Jr. – S – 6-1 – 197 – Bryan, Texas/Bryan HS
Khristian Pugh – S – 5-11 – 160 – Beaumont, Texas/West Brook HS
Preston Yarber – OL – 6-5 – 270 – Canton, Texas/Canton HS