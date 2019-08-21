From 12News & 409 Sports comes X's/O's -- A deep dive into high school football across Southeast Texas. We dissect the biggest games and the OMG plays from the biggest schools across the 409! From 12News & 409 Sports comes X's/O's -- A deep dive into high school football across Southeast Texas.
West Brook Coach Eric Peevey joins Ashly Elam to talk about the Bruins season, a crash that injured several of his players and left one player paralyzed over the summer, and the negativity surrounding today's generation....