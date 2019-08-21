BEAUMONT, Texas — From 12News & 409Sports comes X's/O's -- A deep dive into high school football across Southeast Texas. Watch LIVE Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. during Texas' high school football season.

This week's guest is West Brook High School head football coach Eric Peevey.

For best results tap the podcast title to watch on YouTube.

‎409 Sports: X's/O's on Apple Podcasts From 12News & 409 Sports comes X's/O's -- A deep dive into high school football across Southeast Texas. We dissect the biggest games and the OMG plays from the biggest schools across the 409! From 12News & 409 Sports comes X's/O's -- A deep dive into high school football across Southeast Texas.

West Brook Coach Eric Peevey West Brook Coach Eric Peevey joins Ashly Elam to talk about the Bruins season, a crash that injured several of his players and left one player paralyzed over the summer, and the negativity surrounding today's generation....

We dissect the hottest match-ups and the OMG plays from the biggest schools in the 409!