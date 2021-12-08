409Sports Two-A-Days: West Orange-Stark is ignoring the hype and taking it week by week

Coach Cornel Thompson has his Mustangs focused heading into this season

WEST ORANGE, Texas — West Orange-Stark cruised into the Area Round of the playoffs last year with a perfect record and a number two state ranking.

Unfortunately the Mustangs were left shorthanded by COVID and ended the night with their earliest exit from the playoffs since 2010.

Head Coach Cornel Thompson and his team have that loss fresh in their mind.

"Well we still have our lips stuck out a little bit, a chip on our shoulder cause I feel like our season was shortened at least one week, maybe could've went all the way if we had all our players and everything. But you know we've got some good players this year on both sides of the ball. We've got to find some leadership. We will go as our offensive line goes this year cause that's where all of our experience is this year, for this season."

West Orange-Stark is known for having a stout defense, but this year coach t needs some players to step up.

"We've gotta have some people come through in the secondary back there. We don't have much experience. The only guy we've got coming back is Jadon jones and he's going to have to give us some leadership and play better back there. And we're looking for two inside linebackers and a nose guard right now. So we've got some suspects. We always have prospects, but we really got suspects this year and we're going to find out about them. And we will through our first two scrimmages with PNG and Vidor. They'll point our weaknesses out to us where will be making our adjustments for the season."

The Mustangs are expected to be contenders in Region III with Carthage, but Thompson isn't concerned about any of that right now.

"Well our goals are always, we're always thinking about the playoffs and stuff. But I dare them mention anything other than the game at a time or the game we're playing that particular week. Cause you have to build on each week to get better each week. Our offseason slogan was day by day so now it's about to be week by week."

West Orange-Stark will kickoff their season on August 27th at Nederland.

WEST ORANGE-STARK MUSTANGS

Last Year: (8-1, 6-0) - District Champions

Playoffs: Bi-District (Sweeny, W 59-8); Area (China Spring, L 35-22)

Players to Watch: OL Demetrius Hunter, RB Elijah Gales, WR/DB Jadon Jones, TE/DL Carmello Jones, DL Bryson Jordan, DE Dontrey McClain