409Sports Two-A-Days: West Hardin Oilers

Head Coach George Taylor and the Oilers reinvent the way they play football.

SARATOGA, Texas — Last season, Oilers Head Coach George Taylor made some serious renovations to West Hardin’s football program.

“We started with 22 kids,” said Coach Taylor. “We finished the season with 15 football players in the whole high school so we were kind of at ground zero right there. Our program barely had life.”

“When I got here we played UIL district football,” said Coach Taylor. “Last year we were outlaw schedule so we didn’t play UIL football. We did that to grow the program which I think we accomplished last year. We grew the program. They’re excited to play football now, so we’re back in UIL and they’re showing up ready to compete for a district championship.”

The Oilers used their outlaw schedule to change the way they play football.

“A new brand of football,” said Coach Taylor. “We’re kind of a high flying circus. We throw the ball around. We get the ball to athletes in space which is different than what they were accustomed to my first couple years here.”

Now West Hardin is sticking to the basics to make sure player growth continues.

“Trying to get all the offense installed,” said Coach Taylor. “With the kids show up this summer and us being able to work with the kids a little bit in the summer on football, we’re way ahead of schedule which helps us out because we don’t really get the two-a-days that a lot of schools are getting.”

“Last year we went into our first scrimmage with four run plays and two pass plays, that’s it,” said Coach Taylor. “Right now, as far as install, we’re very multiple this early in the season.”

Since a majority of the Oilers’ roster is young, this next season is all about building their rig.

“Now we’re going to battle with kids that’ll be on the varsity field for three, four, years in a row, so the goal coming in this year is not to get in the UIL and have fun playing UIL,” said Coach Taylor. “Our goal is to make the playoffs this year and bring such a young team, with an exception of a couple seniors, this whole team will be back next year ready to go again.”

WEST HARDIN OILERS

2021 Record: 4-5 (outlaw schedule)

State Championships: 0

State Championship Appearances: 0

Playoff Appearances:13

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 - at Colmesneil

Sept. 2 - vs Mount Enterprise

Sept. 9 - at Deweyville

Sept. 16 - at Cushing

Sept. 23 - vs Hull-Daisetta

*Oct. 7 - Centervilel

*Oct. 14 - Normangee

*Oct. 21 - Corrigan-Camden

*Oct 28. - Jewett Leon