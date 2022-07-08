409Sports Two-A-Days: Warren Warriors

Last season, the Warren Warriors found their first district win since 2017 and head coach Austin Smithey says they're focused on finding that momentum again.

WARREN, Texas — After starting district with a 3-1 record, the Warren Warriors were excited for the rest of the season, but things spiraled after their first district loss.

“So we learned a lot from that first year," said Warriors coach Austin Smithey. "I mean we won our first district game in a few years so some momentum was carried. We were high but, not to make excuses, but injuries started to pule up, then some old habits as far as mistakes started to happen and occur again.”

The Warriors' offseason was crucial in building the overall health of the team.

“Lifting became a big crucial cornerstone part of our offseason," said Coach Smithey. "We feel like we made some huge strides in regards to our speed work as well as our strength work."

Warren’s roster is packed with players who will see the field again next year, so Coach Smithey says they’ve worked to develop the team both mentally and physically.

“Our theme this year is T.P.W., tough people win," said Coach Smithey. "We’re trying to push ‘em mentally, push ‘em physically."

"We had a very tough offseason," said Coach Smithey. "We had a very tough boot camp. We had a very tough summer. We’re trying to develop that toughness that’s going to allow our kids to play both sides of the ball. That’s going to allow that physical endurance, that physical fitness, but not just the physical side, the mental aspect.”

Coach Smithey says this season is about changing the attitude of the program, getting players to believe they can win.

“It’s tough when you come into a program like this that hasn’t seen success," said Coach Smithey. "That’s had 70 plus years of football history and only made the playoffs four times, so you’ve gotta build from the bottom up. You’ve gotta help develop that self confidence, help develop that belief that we’re gonna win."

"Now, the ones that embraced it have really embraced it and you’re starting to see that spread," said Coach Smithey. "It spreads like wildfires, so I’m excited about these young men. I think there’s great things in store for this program. I’m just ready to build, build, build and see what we can accomplish.”

WARREN WARRIORS

2021 Record: 3-6, 1-5

District Finish: 6th

State Championships: 0

State Championship Appearances: 0

Playoff Appearances: 4

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 - vs Hardin

Sept. 2 - at Hull-Daisetta

Sept. 9- vs Garrison

Sept. 16 - at Huntington

*Sept. 23 - vs Newton

*Sept. 30 - at New Waverly

*Oct. 14 - vs Anderson-Shiro

*Oct. 21 - at Hemphill

*Oct. 28 - vs Trinity