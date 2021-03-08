409Sports Two-A-Days: Smithey is determined to turn things around Warren

Austin Smithey looks to bring a new attitude to Warren

WARREN, Texas — Like many schools across the Lone Star State, Warren will enter the season with a new head coach.

Austin Smithey comes in from Corpus Christi Calallen where he was an assistant under the living legend Phil Danaher who once coached here in Southeast Texas.

"Whenever I got the opportunity, the job offer I reached out to him and he was the first person I called. I asked him about the area and about the people here and about the culture here cause those are all obviously very important, and he did. Whenever he was at Hamshire-Fannett he played Warren and gave me a little background and insight on all that. Like I said I lean on him a lot for advice and he's been a great mentor for me."

Smithey is convinced he has what it takes to turn around a Warren program that hasn't finished with a winning record or reached the playoffs since 2005.

"I've seen in multiple times throughout my career and throughout my life. I know what it takes. Just convincing these kids, letting them known that we're doing things for a reason. We're changing this culture for a reason. Everything we've got to do has got to be done with intent. From the way we workout, the way we breakout, the way be meet. Everything has got to have a purpose and athletes have got to know that purpose and buy in. And once that happens then you can start to make progress. So that's our challenge right now. That's what we've been trying to accomplish through the summer and we're going to continue to accomplish throughout the fall."

Warren started last year (3-0) in non-district before losing their last six games. Smithey sees that as sign things this program is on the rise.

"I feel like that pendulum is swinging upwards. I feel like the excitement is here. The administration is supporting us. That's why I'm here and I feel like we can create this change. We can turn this into a winning program and create that culture and I'm excited about it."

The Warriors will host Huntington on August 27.

WARREN WARRIORS

Last Year: (3-6, 0-6)

Playoffs: None

Players to Watch: TE/LB Eli Tibbets, OL/DE Logan Williams, RB/LB Kagen Freeman, OL/DL Gus Jones