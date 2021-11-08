409Sports Two-A-Days: Smith needs young Tigers to step up for Silsbee

Silsbee expected to contend for district title despite young roster

SILSBEE, Texas — Silsbee has turned into one of the elite program in Southeast Texas, with the Tigers advancing to at least the third round six times since 2012.

Coach Randy Smith says it all starts with the kids.

"We've got some really good kids. Some high character kids that can do a lot of things right. We do a lot of little things right. We've gotten good leadership from our seniors so far. And I'm excited just to see what these guys can do. We have our first scrimmage Thursday night so we'll see."

Silsbee is known for their speed at the skill positions, but it all starts up front in the trenches.

"That's our biggest challenge right now. We've got some really young kids. We're looking for leadership in those positions. Our offensive and defensive line is going to be critical to our success. You know we've got some guys, we've got a returning starter Leo Rodriguez at center and Josh Bradley at tackle and Kaden Stone on the offensive and defensive line. We're really leaning on those guys to be leaders for us."

While upper classmen usually take charge of a team, smith thinks some of his younger players can also become leaders.

"I think it comes from practice habits they get from watching those older kids. If your older kids are doing right and being where they are supposed to be and practicing the way they are supposed to practice, those younger kids kind of fall into that. We've had some young kids that had to play a lot early last year and some of those kids are just now sophomores. But we feel like more experienced than just having a bunch of sophomores out there because of the experience we got last year."

Silsbee travels to Vidor on August 27th for their season opener.

SILSBEE TIGERS

Last Year: (7-4, 4-1)

Playoffs: Bi-District (La Marque, W 50-6); Area (Carthage, L 49-0)

Players to Watch: RB Marquis Dodd, LB Kadin Stone, OL Leo Rodriquez, LB Jayron Williams, OL Josh Bradley, RB/LB Adam Saenz