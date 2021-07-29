409Sports Two-A-Days: Sabine Pass to lean on experienced line in 2021

Sharks are ready to bounce back from tough 2020 season

SABINE PASS, Texas — At a small school like Sabine Pass wins are important, but building relationships means even more.

Coach Jason Thibodeaux agrees.

"Oh absolutely. First of all small numbers you get to know 'em. You get to be their friend. Cause sometimes they do need a friend. And you know their situation. You know they may have to go work or go help grandma or grandpa or something like that. And I totally understand, it's all about family first here and if I can have them on the football field then that's a plus for us."

The Sharks were winless during a 2020 season that was marred by concerns over COVID-19 by parents and athletes. And while things are in a better place than they were a year ago, Coach Thibodeaux isn't letting his guard down.

"We're going to make sure our fans know or our parents know it's all about safety for the kids. As far as helmets, shoulder pads, the sanitizing, cleaning and social distancing and masking when we can. To keep their kids safe cause that's what we're in the business of."

Sabine Pass competed well early in the season before COVID took it's toll, causing a pair of forfeits.

This season, the Sharks could have what it takes for a breakthrough.

"Well we have a pretty good idea. We're going to be strong on our line. We lost a lot of skill kids last year, that's where we're going to be lacking. The skill kids that we got coming back from last year are going to have to step it up."

Sabine Pass will open their season on September 3 when they travel to Beaumont to face Kelly.

SABINE PASS SHARKS

Last Year: (0-5, 0-5)

Playoffs: None

Players to Watch: OL/DE Alexander Jackson, Kelvian Harris, WR/LB Rylan Johnson, OL/LB Lucas Blood, OL/DE Joey Hebert, Rylan Pynel