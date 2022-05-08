409Sports Two-A-Days : Sabine Pass Sharks

After missing last season, the Sharks return with a new coach to change the outlook of the program.

SABINE PASS, Texas — The stadium lights are back on for the Sabine Pass Sharks.

"The district wanted a change. They chose me," said Coach Cody Almond. "We got to work right away. It's just a new beginning. For the district, for these guys, it's just a fresh start."

Sabine Pass enters the season as a fresh program with a new coaching staff but it's goal has stayed the same.

"Again, main goal, everybody is bought in on finishing, getting every single game in," said Coach Almond. "Like I said new coaching staff, new team, it's just building the offense and defense day but day. We're not expecting them to come out here and know a system. We're working on it piece by piece, play by play."

"At the end of the season wherever we're at, playoffs are great, wins are great, but finishing the season with them still together as a team, that's the main goal," said Coach Almond.

The Sharks' roster numbers have made a significant increase compared to last year and Coach Almond says the players are playing with purpose.

"Of the few we had last year, all but two are back," said Coach Almond. "It's a good handful. Out of our roster so far I have to say about 12 to 13 have played with us before. Much of the seniors have played. A majority of them played in junior high. We have a bunch of good skill guys. We have some big sturdy guys upfront. We are actually able to open up our playbook a lot more with the numbers that we have and the actual skill guys that we have."

Sabine Pass football is starting new, embracing the change, to finish their season as a team.

"These guys, we hang our hat on it, I want them to be respectful," said Coach Almond. "I want them to be hard workers and I want them to, you know, like I said bought in to the program. So far, so good. We're doing this and every single guy on that roster is somebody that we can trust."

SABINE PASS SHARKS

2020 Record: 0-6,0-5

District Finish: 6th

State Championships: None

State Championship Appearances: None

Playoff Appearances: 3 (Last 2016, vs Tenaha L 82-0)

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 - at Frassati Catholic

Sept. 9 - at Houston Kipp Academy

*Oct. 7 - vs Hull-Daisetta

*Oct. 14 - vs Evadale

*Oct. 21 - at Lovelady

*Oct. 28 - vs Deweyville