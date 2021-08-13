409Sports Two-A-Days: Reyes believes Lumberton can be a consistent winner

Coach James Reyes likes what he sees in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, Texas — When a new head coach takes over a program there's usually a transition period before things get clicking, but in Lumberton James Reyes is ready to win in year one.

"I'm coming into year one just like I would year ten. We're setting some parameters. We're building a culture here form. Everybody builds their own culture and we're going to build my culture. We're going to stay positive. Our kids are going to stay positive. We're going to believe in our system. Our kids are going to believe in our system and our kids are going to believe in our coaches and our coaches are going to believe in our kids. We got who we got so we're going to coach this kids up. We're going to build relationships up with these kids and our kids are going to be disciplined on Thursday and Friday nights. And we're going to grow. Academically, athletically and we're going to grow as human beings."

Coach Reyes is also bringing his own style to the playbook.

"We've got some good athletic kids and we got a little speed. I'm a spread guy so offensively we're going to run the spread and we're going to by high tempo and move the ball up and down the field as fast as we can go. We're changing defense a little bit and we'll see how things go Friday night."

Reyes believes the raiders can be a consistent winner despite the fact the program has reached the playoffs only five times since fielding their first team in 1966.

"You know, we're no different than anybody else. It's just we've got to get in and believe that we can do it year in and year out. I'm not here to build it one year win, one year not, one year win. We're here to win every year."

LUMBERTON RAIDERS

Last Year: (1-7, 1-4)

Playoffs: None

Players to Watch: OL Cade McKinstry, DB Noah Domingue, DL Trevor Hattway, OL Gabe Hernandez, LB Jared Morgan, LB Holden Rhodes, OL Johnathan Lambeth, DB Carson Rea, WR Trey Kersh, ATH Lucas Powell, ATH Tine Hamshire, DB Connor Smith, WR Kaleb Koch, WR Brady Fusilier, LB Chris Olexa, DL Brock Jackson, ATH Cade Harmon