409Sports Two-A-Days: PNG is prepared to prove to doubters wrong

Cole Crippen takes over the reigns at Port Neches-Groves

PORT NECHES, Texas — There has been quite a run of quarterbacks at Port Neches-Groves under Head Coach Brandon Fairlcoth. Now it's junior Cole Crippen's time to step up.

"Been a quarterback since seventh grade and man just does a great job. He has a great arm, a great leader, very athletic. We have been very blessed here at PNG over the last six or seven years to have some top end college guys and we believe Cole is one of those guys. We also have sophomore Shay Adams. A big tall kid that will play some this year as well so we're blessed here at PNG to have two great quarterbacks."

PNG nearly pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the state when they held powerhouse Fort Bend Marshall to just 21 points in a Bi-District loss.

It's a game an experienced defense can look back on.

"Definitely some things we learned in that playoff game last year we'll use for this season. Got quite a few guys on defense that played in that game. So a lot of guys that were on varsity there. I think those playoff games are always really valuable. Anytime you can have some success like we did, this season will really help you."

Despite all their weapons the Indians were projected to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2012 by Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

"We don't necessarily care what people think outside of our field house, but we can use it to motivate us. I think in any aspect in life if somebody tells you they don't think you can do something there's just something inside of you that says I'm going to prove you wrong. So that's kind of the angle we play. Rankings doesn't affect how hard we work. Doesn't affect our focus, our energy or how we're going to go and compete. Anytime you can put a chip on your shoulder and someone says you can't do something we take notice and we're going to try and prove them wrong."

PORT NECHES-GROVES INDIANS

Last Year: (5-6, 4-3)

Playoffs: Bi-District (Fort Bend Marshall, L 21-14)

Players to Watch: QB Cole Crippen, RB/LB Koby Trahan, WR Carson Wallace, RB Daylan Bergeron, DB Matthew Kendrick, DL Donald Kinnett, LB Jackson Green