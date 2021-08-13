409Sports Two-A-Days: Peevey expects LCM to win right now

Battlin' Bears enter new year with new expectations

ORANGE, Texas — There has been plenty of excitement at Little Cypress-Mauriceville since Eric Peevey was introduced as the school new football coach and athletic director, but now it's time to really get to work.

"We're jumping right into it. There really is no stepping process for me, that's just not how I work. We gotta win. We gotta win right now. We've got to at the same time build a process for our boys to understand this is the bear way of doing things."

Peevey's West Brook teams were known for piling up the points and he plans on doing the same thing at LCM.

"I tell you what I'm really excited about the personnel that we have. We're going to be able to run the same thing we've done in the past. You're going to see us throwing it all over the park. We've got a great running back with Da'Marion Morris, we'll be giving the ball to a lot. We've got a really solid defensive front and an offensive line front too. So I'm really excited about what is going on up front.

And while the bears are adjusting to their new coach, they also understand that everything will be earned, not given.

"They understand I'm a very honest person and they know that so there is no spots, nobody has gotten things sewn up right now. Everything is open and they're battling for position every day so you can kind of see that excitement with them."

LCM travels to Hamshire-Fannett August 27th for their season opener.

LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE BATTLIN' BEARS

Last Year: (1-7, 1-4)

Playoffs: None

Players to Watch: QB Ashton Landry, WR/DB Carson Peet, DE Amir Washington, ATH Da'Marion Morris, WR Keaton Rives, LB Gianni Huffman, LB Zane McNeal, OL/DL Slayde Barker, DB Ezavier Smith, LB Andy McDow, WR/DB Nicholas Granger, DL Jose Molina, OL Khallen Johnson, OL Gunner Johnson