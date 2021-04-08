409Sports Two-A-Days: Paine has high expectations for Kountze in 2021

Lions enter third season under Head Coach Todd Paine

KOUNTZE, Texas — When coaches take over a program year three is usually a big one. With the system in place for a couple of years things begin to improve.

After winning just one game in 2019, Todd Paine guided Kountze to three victories in 2020. That has everyone ready to go this fall.

"We're all excited. The kids are excited, the coaches are excited. Like you said this is year three of the system. We got a large senior class coming back. It will be the largest since we've been here. Having two years under their belt knowing the offense, knowing the defense, knowing what we expect in the offseason. We got to have a full good true offseason this past year. And we're real excited for what's going to happen this year."

The journey to this point has not been easy and it was made even tougher last year by COVID.

"That first year we had a couple seniors, couple juniors, but all these seniors this year we basically threw them to the wolves as sophomores. We played like sixteen, seventeen sophomores. Then last year getting into hopefully seeing a lot of improvement. New schedule, new district alignment then yeah COIVD hits. We can't have an offseason. We had some summer workouts two summers ago. Then having to reschedule, scramble for games, scramble for sites. Yeah it was a nightmare."

But that was last year. This year Paine has high expectations

"Looking to get out of the box, right out of the box, the season good. Hopefully a good non-district record going into district giving them some confidence cause right out of the box we have newton week one district. So that would help out tremendously to have some wins under our belt, some confidence just to carry forward. I don't see a problem with us pulling one of the four playoff spots this year."

Kountze will get things started at home on August 27 against the Hardin Hornets.

KOUNTZE LIONS

Last Year: (3-6, 2-4)

Playoffs: None

Players to Watch: QB Hunter Read, DL Robert Perez, DE Dawson Williford, WR/DB Zach Paine, OL David Cowart, LB Caleb James