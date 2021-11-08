409Sports Two-A-Days: Orangefield is looking to open things up a little more in 2021

Bobcats could air it out more this fall

ORANGEFIELD, Texas — From 2004 to 2012 Orangefield failed to reach the playoffs. Since then the Bobcats have been nearly a lock for a postseason spot under Coach Josh Smalley.

"Yeah the expectations have changed there's no doubt. Our goal is to compete for a district title every year. That's what we talked about. We know it's West Orange's until somebody goes and takes it from them. They're not going to walk down 105 and hand it to us. You know they're going to make somebody take it. But the goal is to compete for a district title. And obviously getting in the playoffs is a big deal too. We've been in seven out of the nine years we've been here as a staff. So that's what the kids want to compete for. So that expectation is good."

Orangefield has been known for the slot-t under Coach Smalley, but this year the offense is receiving a bit of a wrinkle.

"Yeah, we have worked on the passing game a little bit you know during the spring time and the first couple of days. We realize, especially at the 4A level, to just line up and run seventy-two times a game with twenty-two people in five yards of the football is tough to do at times with west orange defense and others. So we've worked on throwing the ball. We realize we have to be a little more multi-dimensional and be able to throw the ball a little bit. We're not getting away from what we do fundamentally. We still believe in running the football. We still believe in time of possession. We still believe in being mentally and physically tough and setting the tone and all that kind of stuff. We're not going to be the air bobcats, but we would like the throw the ball around a little bit more and be a little bit more successful in that area."

So far Coach Smalley likes what he sees.

"The effort has been great, the attitude has been great, the coaching staff has been good so far. The kids are excited to get back to work. So I've been real excited about where we're at right now."

Orangefield will host Anahuac in their season opener August 27.

ORANGEFIELD BOBCATS

Last Year: (4-5, 3-3)

Playoffs: Bi-District (Sealy, L 41-0)

Players to Watch: RB/DE Hunter Ashworth, LB Brayden Babineaux, RB/LB Macoy Marze, OL/DL Hunter Norwood, OL Coby Coulter, DB Tyler Shearin