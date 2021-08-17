409Sports Two-A-Days: Nederland looks to reload after Regional appearance

Bulldogs expected to compete for district title despite loss of key players

NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland is coming off their deepest playoff run since 2012, but now a young pack of Bulldogs must step up to make their own impact.

Head Coach Monte Barrow understand things won't be easy.

"That's kind of a tough thing when you have those expectations on you for something somebody else did. You lost a lot of those guys. We lost some good players last year, but we have a good nucleus back. We have some young kids that will have to step up and that's every year. So we look forward to how that plays out."

Part of the Bulldogs reload will including rebuilding a dynamic running game that chewed up defenses last season.

"We had two guys that were running backs since their freshman year. Josh (Mazyck), Kade (Scott) both are playing college football right now with a couple of other ones. We're not trying to replace them, we're trying to figure out who fits with what we're going to be this year. Our offensive line we feel good about. So we just want to fit that right person into that position that goes behind those big guys."

Nederland lost over half their starters from both sides of the ball, but are still considered a contender for the 12-5A-Divison-II district title. Coach Barrow believes that early hype is based off his program's reputation.

"I think that's what those preseason polls are all about. It's what you did last year. Like we talked about earlier this year's team isn't last year's team. A lot of that is based on that or what you've done in the past four of five years of making a run or whatever. These guys know they got to do it themselves. Last year's team is not going to help them. Next year's team is not going to help them. So we're looking to get better each day and when district rolls around try to be like last year playing our best football."

Nederland opens the season August 27th against West Orange-Stark.

NEDERLAND BULLDOGS

Last Year: (9-3, 6-1) - District Co-Champions

Playoffs: Bi-District (Houston Sterling, W 37-0); Area (Pine Tree, W 34-21); Regional (Fort Bend Marshall, L 49-0)

Players to Watch: WR/DB Kyndon Fuselier, LB Jaice Beck, DB Steven Bourgeois, OL Mike Marshall, DE Landon Caywood, DL Jacob Kotz