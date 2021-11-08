409Sports Two-A-Days: Line play will be the key for Hamshire-Fannett this season

Young Longhorns are looking to bounce back from tough year

HAMSHIRE, Texas — The first two seasons Mark Waggoner led Hamshire-Fannett ended with playoff appearances. Last year the Longhorns took a slight step back after struggling with COVID restrictions.

"It was very tough on us. It was really tough. We were really restricted. We saw the kids eight times from February 26th until August 2nd and it was wild. I never want to go through a year like that, but we came in and were able to play a lot of young kids and I think that really helped us. So if you're looking at the silver lining there is that we played a lot of young kids and I think that's whey people expect a little more of us."

The Longhorns have learned to sling it under Waggoner. Over the summer Hamshire-Fannett qualified for the state seven on seven tournament.

"You know first of all we had to learn how to catch the ball. As much rain as we get down here I said what am I doing? But actually throwing the ball in the rain is a good thing. The other thing about when you start doing that is you get more kids to come out for football because it allows the smaller kid to play high school football. Because now you've created positions where a smaller kid can survive out in the open area. So when you increase numbers, it's a numbers game. It's a numbers game, the more kids you have out the better opportunity you have to be successful."

And while the Horns have an array for weapons at the skill positions, line play will be the key to success.

"It's offensive line and defensive line. We have a little bit of experience there, but not a lot of size. It's going to come down to those guys in the trenches unfortunately. You hate to put all that on them and I'm not saying it's all on them, but anybody that has been around the game long enough knows you gotta be good up front to go a ways. So if these guys can come on, I think they can, we'll wait and see."

Hamshire-Fannett opens the season August 27th at home against Little Cypress-Mauriceville.

HAMSHIRE-FANNETT LONGHORNS

Last Year: (3-6, 1-5)

Playoffs: None

Players to Watch: ATH Kheagian Heckaman, RB Jordan Joiner, OL/DL Adam Bueno, LB Brendan Walter, DL Colton Singletary, DB John Sanderson, QB D'onte Zeno

2021 SCHEDULE

Aug. 27 | vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville | 7:30 pm

Sept. 3 | vs Wheatley | 7:30 pm

Sept. 10 | vs East Chambers | 7:30 pm

Sept. 17 | at Splendora | 7:30 pm

Sept. 24 | at West Orange-Stark* | 7:30 pm

Oct. 1 | vs Bridge City* | 7:30 pm

Oct. 15 | at Hardin-Jefferson* | 7:30 pm

Oct. 22 | vs Silsbee* | 7:30 pm

Oct. 29 | at Orangefield* | 7:30 pm

Nov. 5 | vs Liberty* | 7:30 pm

(*) District