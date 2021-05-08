409Sports Two-A-Days: Kinne is ready to open things up at Buna

Former Waco La Vega assistant is focused on bringing Buna to the next level

BUNA, Texas — Since 1999 one man has led the Buna cougars football program, Bradley Morgan.

This fall a new era will get started with Waco La Vega assistant Gary Kinne taking over.

"I'm just excited about the kids I get to work with here. They're really hardworking and just something I've really drawn off with our players. And that's one thing about La Vega players, is all they know is to work hard. Our kids are very similar. I'd say obviously La Vega has a little more talent overall. We win things in track and things, but these kids here are really hardworking. They do everything you ask. They want to please you. And so I'm looking forward to that."

Buna is known for the a strong rushing attack, but Kinne has plans to open things up.

"We've always been a running team. I think that we're going to be more balanced. I think that maybe that can be something to really propel us. To be more balanced on offense and still gotta play great defense. Maybe that can get us over the hump. I mean we've had a hard time getting out of the first round. That's one of things we'll be trying to do. Obviously it's early in the season to be talking about the playoffs, but at the same time that is one of our goals. To advance in the playoffs."

While this is year one of Kinne putting his brand of football in place up in Buna he still expects the most out of his team, starting with the season opener at home against Bridge City.

"You know it's tough. I think obviously you want to start in three seasons. The preseason and our district and then the postseason. Early we want to win that first ballgame. That's a huge ballgame for us starting and then we want to take that in to district. We start district, we open with Woodville. We already know that and they're a playoff team. They advanced in the playoffs last year so they're kind of where we want to go as well so that's a game we have circled already. And then when we got to playoffs we definitely want to advance in the playoffs. We're not going to be satisfied just to get there, we want to advance."

If they can pull that off, it would mark only the fourth time a buna team has advanced to round two in program history.

BUNA COUGARS

Last Year: (4-5, 4-2)

Playoffs: Bi-District (Diboll, L 59-22)

Players to Watch: QB Dylan Graffagnino, LB Kale Knox, OL Trace Marks, RB/DB Dylan Rogalski, WR/DB Logan Moss, LB Colt Kibodeaux, TE/DE Franlin Renfro