409Sports Two-A-Days: Jasper looks to continue winning tradition

Jasper will open things up this year on offense

JASPER, Texas — Jasper is one of the most consistent programs in Southeast Texas. Since 1980, the Bulldogs have only missed the playoffs seven times.

It's a tradition Coach Darrell Barbay is proud of.

"Our kids are kind of used to the playoffs and we don't expect anything different. I think we had a good senior class we lost last year, but we always have kids coming up, rolling in and stuff so expectations don't change."

The Dawgs are also known for their speed, Coach Barbay says don't expect that to change.

"We're always going to have speed. I think defensively, I maybe wrong but I think this is going to be one our better defensive teams, just overall speed. I'm really excited about that. You know offensively we're going to change some things up. Going to probably do a little bit more spread then we have been in the past just because some of our depth at running back. But we have some kids we need to get the ball to and we'll get them in space and hopefully kind of make a difference."

Jasper is preparing for a tough district slate that includes two-time defending state champion Carthage by playing an extremely competitive schedule.

"You know we start off with Port Neches and we've got West Orange and Silsbee on the schedule. So I mean we've got a very tough schedule going. You know if you're going to beat somebody good in district you got to play some people early to kind of test yourself. That's the one reason we did that. You know if we're going to play with Carthage, we're going to have to beat good people."