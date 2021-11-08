409Sports Two-A-Days: HJ has quietly become a perennial playoff program

HJ is geared up for another postseason appearance

SOUR LAKE, Texas — Coming off their most successful season since 2016, Hardin-Jefferson is heading into the year with playoff on their mind. Coach Dwayne DuBois is making that loud and clear.

"My expectations are high. We came in third place last year and made the playoffs. Our standards, we're aiming for a district championship. So we expect to be in the competition for that, a playoff spot. So we're just excited and ready to roll."

The Hawks have quietly become a regular in the postseason. Advancing to the playoffs six out of the past eight years.

"You know sometimes it's a good thing you fly under the radar, but we've got some good kids here. We've got some good athletes, some good football players. And so these kids they're hungry for success and they want to be in the playoffs. They want to be in the mix for a district championship. So it's good to be under the radar, but we hope to be towards the end of the season we hope to be above that radar I guess per se."

Coach DuBois has standards that he sets for every one of his teams. For on and off the field.

"One of our goals is to give relentless effort. That's our goal for this year. It's like a cliché, to get better each and every day. We want to be better today and then tomorrow. And obviously we want to win every football game we play, but I want these guys to learn things that they're going to be able to take with them in life. Life lessons that they'll carry out into the real world one day. It's a fun group. It's a little bit different from any group I've ever had, but it's been fun so far and we're looking forward to some exciting times."

Hardin-Jefferson kicks off the season August 27 at Coldspring-Oakhurst.

HARDIN-JEFFERSON HAWKS

Last Year: (5-5, 4-2)

Playoffs: Bi-District (Bellville, L 41-10)

Players to Watch: RB/LB Keith Andrus, RB/DB Jacob Weldon, RB/LB Tyler Fountain, RB/DB Brayden Martel, Rb/LB Luke McCullough, OL/DL CJ Demas