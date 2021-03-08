409Sports Two-A-Days: Colmesneil has what it takes to reach postseason

Colmesneil's Cody Day is ready to see his Bulldogs take the next step

COLMESNEIL, Texas — When Cody Day took over the Colmesneil football program in 2019 he knew he would have his work cut out for him. The Bulldogs were coming off five straight losing seasons, but after going (5-5) in 2020 Day has high expectations.

"Well we took a big step forward last year. We had the best win, loss total here since 2013. If we would've had a better fourth quarter in our last contest we'd got in the playoffs. Unfortunately we didn't. So now we're kind of trying to take every day, get a little bit better every day and try to take that next step."

Coach Day thinks that getting so close to the postseason last year will have his experienced team even more focused this fall.

"Oh I do, I do. We've got a lot of excitement. I'll be mowing the fields and so forth and I see the kids down there on the practice field running around and throwing routes and all that good stuff so they're excited."

With a solid stable of starters back day believes this team has what it takes to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

"I do. Obviously small school, we gotta stay healthy. That's kind of the key for everybody at our level. But if we stay healthy I really do believe we have a shot. I feel like the kids are pretty hungry."

Colmesneil opens the season August 27 at home against KIPP Generations.

COLMESNEIL BULLDOGS

Last Year: (5-5, 2-4)

Playoffs: Non

Players to Watch: ATH Treston Horton, LB Jermi Shamblin, LB Scott Eddins, OL Kolyer Marshall, QB/DB Reed Best, OL/DL Dylan Fowler, LB/RB Williams Mitchell, WR/OL Mason Teel, WR/OL Kaden Butler, LB Noah Miller, OL/DL Kaden Harris, OL/DL David Sweet, LB Jayden Shamblin