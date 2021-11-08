409Sports Two-A-Days: Cody McGuire is ready to lead Bridge City

Former Austin Westlake assistant is focused on winning at Bridge City

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — When Bridge City landed their new head football coach, the hire turned some heads. Cody McGuire served on the staff of Port Arthur Thomas Jefferson alum Todd Dodge at Austin Westlake, a program that has just won back to back 6A state titles.

"You know when I looked it up on the map to see where it was I was like man, I'm definitely going to go talk to Coach Dodge cause he grew up in Port Arthur and he loves this area, loves the people down here. He still has buddies that go hangout with him from his high school days. He just talked about how welcoming they are and how blue collar and people down here just get after it and they work hard and they like to have fun."

The Cardinals have changed things up offensively over the years. Under McGuire you can expect a similar attack that another local team uses.

"My first year at Westlake we played Beaumont West Brook in the semifinals. Coach Peevey did a great job over there and when I got down here he was one of the first guys to call me and he goes I got a young guy for you man. I mean I think he'd be incredible and his name is Curt Zihlman. So I called him and talked to him and he's going ot be our offensive coordinator. He coached quarterbacks over there. So he's been in a successful program and he runs a lot of eleven man personnel with one back tight end, but he slings the ball around and runs the ball."

When asked about his goal in year one with BC McGuire's answer was simple.

"To be the best team every Friday night. That's the goal. To work all week and be the best team on Friday night and have more points than the other team."

Bridge City opens the season August 27 at Buna.

BRIDGE CITY CARDINALS

Last Year: (1-6, 1-5)

Playoffs: None

Players to Watch: QB Ethan Oceguera, LB Harrison Gauthier, WR JT Fielder, LB Trey Hebert, OL Shaun Hallman