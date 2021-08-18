409Sports Two-A-Days: Chuck Langston is ready to lead West Brook

Former West Brook standout Chuck Langston is excited to guide Bruins

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's a homecoming for Chuck Langston at West Brook and like any coach, he's bringing his style to the bruins program.

"Obviously it's a little bit different. We're not reinventing anything. But it's just a little bit different how we go about business, especially during game week. We have no sweat Wednesday and tempo Thursdays so we've kind of reversed the typical walk-through days. We're lifting more in season. I think we need to get stronger. We're making a greater commitment to the weight room, but the young men they've adapted well."

While the west brook offense is lethal with Texas A&M commit Bryce Anderson at quarterback.

It was the bruins defense that impressed the most during their scrimmage against Port Arthur Memorial.

"Drew Coleman is our defensive coordinator. We're flying to the football. Good things happen on defense when you get eleven guys to the ball. When we hit the pause button at the end of the play we want to see all eleven guys getting to the football and I thought we did that well. I thought we tackled extremely well. We had a couple of busted coverages and turned guys lose, they didn't take advantage of it. We got to get that corrected. But as far as running to the football and tackling and being relentless on every play and giving all out effort I thought our guys did a great job."

And while the goal is always to win, Langston is focused more on the little things.

"I don't really talk about expectations and state championships. Let's win the day. If we get better every day then we'll be the football team we want to be by the end of the year. So all we can control is that. So that's what we really talked about and hopefully that equates to playoffs and championships and all those things. But what I've learned in coaching is just attack every day."

West Brook opens the season against crosstown rival Beaumont United.

WEST BROOK BRUINS

Last Year: (5-6, 3-3)

Playoffs: Bi-District (Pasadena Memorial, W 47-24); Area (Clear Falls, L 53-36)

Players to Watch: QB Bryce Anderson, WR Andrew Dennis, OL Mykel Janise, RB JaMichael Foxall, DB Khristian Pugh, TE Ben Bennett, DT Braxton Chambers, WR Ja'Von Sorrell, WR Ashton Simmons, DE Justin Williams, LB Garrett Richard, DB Reggie Holmes, DE Camren Brown, DB Davon Jackson, RB Terrell Smith