409Sports Two-A-Days: Burkeville is ready to make next step after ending playoff drought

Burkeville has what it takes to return to the postseason in 2021

BURKEVILLE, Texas — There was a time when teams feared facing Burkeville. A perennial playoff team that won a state title in 2001 hit hard times after 2005, but things are turning around.

Burkeville is coming off their first playoff appearance since 2011 and while that's a big first step, Head Coach Eric Williams isn't satisfied

"Well just getting there I hope they're not satisfied with because I'm not satisfied with it. My goals are high and I want my team to know. I want my community to know and I want them to have high hopes. It's going to be great just getting there, but going well beyond that is truly the goal."

The Mustangs will have anywhere from twenty-two to twenty-five players. Meaning for the first time in years the varsity will not have to practices against junior high players.

"Oh it's going to make a tremendous difference. Not only are the incoming freshman, who are going to be a great addition to what we have, they're going to be quality guys. Fifty percent of those guys are going to be starting on Friday night both ways. So we're just super excited about that class. They've been very supportive, they've been very attentive during summer workouts and they're young, hungry and we're excited to have them."

And while Burkeville has the potential to improve on a three win season, Coach Williams knows it starts with him.

"I feel we have the right ingredients this year and the more I drive and I think back and forth to work I think about my mom who's a great baker. I'm thinking about the end results of a cake. We all love a great cake, but a great cake is only as good as its ingredients, you know quality ingredients. So with football what I have this year I think we're going to make the community proud and we have the ingredients to do that this year. So it's up to me to put this thing together, to bake this cake, and put this puzzle together."

Burkeville will open the season on Saturday August 28 in Timpson where they'll face Union Grove.

BURKEVILLE MUSTANGS

Last Year: (3-7, 2-3)

Playoffs: Bi-District (Tenaha, L 53-12)

Players to Watch: OL/DL Liam Anderson, LB Daelond Fredieu, OL/DL Noah Whitaker, ATH Zah'dyn Brooks, ATH LaTavion Mays, QB/CB JauQuies Lewis