409Sports Two-A-Days: Beaumont United is ready to build off first playoff appearance

Timberwolves are blocking out the hype and focusing on getting better

BEAUMONT, Texas — 2020 was a breakthrough season for Beaumont United. In their third year of varsity play the Timberwolves advanced to the postseason for the first time..

Now a young roster will try to make it back to back under Coach Marcus Graham.

"Expectations are high. Even those guys that played on JV last year, some of the guys that rotated in the games, they're expected to step up. And they have. They've done a good job in the offseason with great attendance. Our numbers as far as in the weight room have increased from when I first got here. So I'm starting to see guys bodies changing, their attitudes changing. So we're headed in the right direction."

Graham's team will have to grow up in a hurry against a tough non-district schedule.

"I mean it's an evaluation process everyday, trying to get better. So you're going to use those games as evaluations, but we're going to try and win each game. You kind of have to iron out what you do best and finally get some quality competition. We'll be going of course against west brook, then Montgomery and PNG. They're all going to be good challenges for us. So they're going to test us in every facet. And once again us as a coaching staff has to find out what's going to be one of our strengths and what can we improve on."

Even with some holes to fill, b-u is picked to finish second in district by Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

"I mean that's all the media. That's all the hype. You know we just have to do what we have to do. One of my mantras and I always tell my kids about it, we can't beat ourselves. So all the media hype it doesn't matter. At the end of the day we have to suit up, we have to line up, we have to execute and then we have to win football games. I mean bottom line. But if we do our job I think everything else will take care of itself."

The Timberwolves open the season August 27th against crosstown rival West Brook.

BEAUMONT UNITED TIMBERWOLVES

Last Year: (4-5, 4-3)

Playoffs: Bi-District (Manvel, L 63-0)

Players to Watch: ATH Johnathan Martin, ATH Chandler Rivers, WR/DB Jacori Smith-Jackson, WR/DB Sir Zollocofer, DL Treyvon Mims, DE DeCarlos Anderson