409Sports Two-A-Days 2020: Woodville

Eagles hope to bounce back from down season

WOODVILLE, Texas — After winning three-straight district titles, Woodville had a much tougher time in 2019, missing the playoffs with a (4-6) record.

Coach Ty Robinson thinks his team learned from the experience.

"You know, you got to play the game. There's a lot of great programs in Southeast Texas. You got great coaches. You got great tradition all over the place. Every game is going to be a dogfight. Maybe we had a little bit of a sense of entitlement, that hey we're just going to show up and win. And obviously that wasn't the case.

The Eagles struggled last year with a young roster, but that equals plenty of experience in 2020.

"There was a time that we had as many as seven freshman on the field at one time on defense. So we took some lumps last year. I mean we were still competitive, but we're not making excuses for that. Going (4-6) for us right now, kind of how we feel like as a program, that's completely unacceptable. The experience we gained last year is going to pay off for us for the next three years."

Robinson also understands this season will be like no other thanks to COVID.

"You know I think this year is going to be a battle of attrition. People are going to get it. You maybe in the case where the next guy up has to be ready to go. So this year could be a battle of attrition to see who can stay the healthiest."

WOODVILLE EAGLES

Last Year: (4-6, 3-4)

Starters Returning: Offense (6), Defense (9)

Players to Watch: RB/LB Jacorey Hyder, OL/DL Jack Gore, OL/DL D'Quincy Wise, RB/DE Pop Prejean, OL/DE Tre Harris, RB/FS Marcus Wagner

HISTORY

District Championships: (15) 1933, 36, 54, 55, 68, 79, 80, 83, 85, 90, 91, 2005, 16, 17, 18

Playoff Appearances: (21) 1933, 36, 55, 68, 79, 80, 83, 85, 89, 90, 93, 96, 2001, 04, 05, 09, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18

Playoff Record: (5-21-1)

Deepest Playoff Run: Regional Finalist (1936)

Most Wins in a Season: (11) 2018

Undefeated Regular Seasons: (2) 1927, 2018

Dave Campbell's Texas Football 10-3A-DI Prediction: 4th