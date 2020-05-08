409Sports Two-A-Days 2020: West Orange-Stark

High expectations once gain for traditional power West Orange-Stark

WEST ORANGE, Texas — Most programs would celebrate back-to-back state quarterfinal appearances, but most programs aren't West Orange-Stark.

Before those losses Cornel Thompson's teams had advanced to four-straight championships, and the expectations are high again.

"High expectations and low cooperations is usually what we get, but I mean people have been good. We're only as good as our last contest and the last game we played last year we got our ears pinned. So I've been living with that for a year and haven't been real happy with that. And a couple of our guys didn't look very well today."

As usual the stangs are loaded at the skill positions.

"I hope you hear guys like Tyrone brown who is a Baylor commit, but right now he's playing for west orange-stark wearing blue and silver. You got Demetrius Hunter who's been offered, number fifty-nine. I think "Pop" Terrell our quarterback, so we'll have some people, some athletes that must perform.

West Orange-Stark will be tested early when they face top-ranked Waco La Vega in week one.

"Things were shutdown with the 5A's and 6A's, everybody all over the state was looking for games so I got about eight no's and about one absolutely not. But La Vega chose to play and we'll find out if that was a good decision or not because they will point out the weaknesses that we have and of course I'll already know who they are by scrimmaging Vidor. But they will point out any weaknesses that we have that we need to work on for the next week."

WEST ORANGE-STARK MUSTANGS

Last Year: (10-2, 4-0)

State Quarterfinalist

Playoff Results: Huntington (W 56-7), La Grange (W 42-14), Bellville (W 24-14), Silsbee (L 35-28)

Starters Returning: Offense (4), Defense (6)

Players to Watch: QB Jerren "Pop" Terrell, RB Elijah Gales, OL Demetrius Hunter, OL Courtney Davis, LB Tyrone Brown, DB Jadon Jones

Dave Campbell's Texas Football 11-4A-II Prediction: 1st

HISTORY

District Championships: (27) 1979, 85, 87, 88, 89, 90, 91, 93, 95, 97, 98, 2000, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19

Playoff Appearances: (31) 1979, 85, 86, 87, 88, 89, 90, 91, 93, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98, 2000, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19

Playoff Record: (73-27-1)

State Championships: (4) 1986, 87, 2015, 16

State Finalist: (4) 1988, 2000, 14, 17

Most Wins in a Season: (16) 2016

Undefeated Regular Seasons: (12) 1985, 87, 89, 97, 98, 2000, 05, 06, 08, 12, 16, 17