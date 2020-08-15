409Sports Two-A-Days 2020: West Brook

Bruins are preparing for tough new district

BEAUMONT, Texas — Just two years removed from a State Championship appearance, West Brook is ready for another big year.

Coach Eric Peevey embraces the hype.

"I always have high expectations. Very excited about his group. It's a lot of new faces, a lot of younger guys that are stepping up. A lot of guys that haven't played on Friday night before. But they know the expectations of West Brook and our program. They know the brook way so it's their turn and that's what I tell them. You know we don't every look back, we're always looking forward. At this point with this group we're excited to see what they can do.

The offense will be spearheaded by LSU commit Bryce Anderson.

"Bryce taking over at quarterback, I think everybody is excited to see that and what it looks like transferring from defense to offense. Jordan Guidry a running back that we have coming back, he was really on fire last year about halfway through the year and then had a bad hip injury. He's back at full speed. We also get JaMichael Foxall back, our other running back. We get two of our offensive linemen back, cam handy and Ashton Janise. And then returning both tight ends in Bennett and Tyler tucker. So looking at our offensive point, we're really strong on the run game. And when you can add a quarterback that can run back there that helps out.

And get ready fans, we'll have a rematch of the 2018 State Championship game on Thursday October 15, when West Brook takes on Longview in Lufkin.

"I finally understand how West Orange and Newton feel. I can't find a game. We had an open week, Deer Park dropped us, so now I'm looking to find a game. I pretty much worn out my cell phone and trying to call everybody. And the only one that picked up was Coach King. At first we had to figure out a situation where neither one of us really wanted to drive over three hours to play. We would. Then Coach Quick at Lufkin offered his stadium so we're going to meet in the middle at Lufkin and have a good game. I think it's going to prepare us. Not only do we have North Shore, but you also have a team like Atascocita in our district. And our district every team made the playoffs last year except for Summer Creek. And Summer Creek is returning everybody from a team that went three rounds two years ago. So we're going to have to be battle tested and this will get us there.

WEST BROOK BRUINS

Last Year: (9-3, 5-2)

Area Finalist

Playoff Results: Kingwood (W 55-21), Strake Jesuit (L 63-35)

Returning Starters: Offense (4), Defense (2)

Players to Watch: QB/CB Bryce Anderson, OT Cameron Handy, TE Tyler Tucker, RB JaMichael Foxall, RB Jordan Guidry, DB Caleb David, OL Ashton Janise

HISTORY

District Championships: (11) 1983, 84, 86, 87, 90, 91, 92, 94, 2006, 07, 09

Playoff Appearances: (25) 1982, 83, 84, 86, 87, 89, 90, 91, 92, 94, 96, 97, 2005, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19

Playoff Record: (32-24-1)

State Championships: (1) 1982

State Finalist: (1) 2018

Most Wins in a Season: (13) 2018

Undefeated Regular Seasons: (4) 1983, 87, 91, 92

Dave Campbell's Texas Football 21-6A Prediction: 3rd

State Ranking: 42