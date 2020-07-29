409Sports Two-A-Days 2020: Vidor

Pirates favored to win fourth district title in program history

VIDOR, Texas — District titles have been few and far between for Vidor football. The Pirates have just four since starting the program in 1940, but this year things are different with the black and gold favored to win their first district crown since 2016

Coach Jeff Mathews isn't getting caught up in the hype.

"You know those expectations are good. You know the kids are all excited about it. I said guys I've been picked first and finished fifth, I've been picked last and finished second. It's more important to be number one at the end of the season than at the beginning. It's a great honor, but we haven't earned it yet. We'll earn it ten times in the next three months."

As much hype as there is surrounding Vidor's drop in classification, coach Mathews knows things won't be easy.

"For us the beat anybody we've got to out prepare them, outwork them and out hustle them and out want them and out hit them and all the little things. The dirty work that nobody likes to do but the Vidor pirates, I believe. That's how we're going to win ballgames. The fact that it's 4A, it's going to be a battle every week. It doesn't matter if it's 4A, 5A, I've watched films on a lot of those teams and they're just as talented as teams we just left."

The Pirates are sticking to their vaunted slot-t attack, with solid returning line and some fresh faces in the backfield.

"Devin Petersen is going to be a heck of a running back. Quenton Root played for us as a sophomore and moved to Port Neches, I know y'all know that school over there, but he came back over here to Vidor. He's going to play quarterback for us, he's going to be special for us. Trenton Conn at halfback has had a good spring and summer. Brady Price and Jason Watson at fullback have been really good. They're all going to surprise some people, they really are."

Vidor is scheduled to open the season at Silsbee on August 28th.

VIDOR PIRATES

2019: (5-4, 4-3)

Starters Returning: Offense (6), Defense (6)

Players to Watch: RB Devin Petersen, QB Quenton Root, RB Trenton Conn, FB Brady Price, FB Jason Watson, OL Tyler Webb, LB Ty Vincent, CB Dylan Dial, S Dayton Whitmire, DL Jordan Smith

History

Playoff Appearances: (9) 1964, 78, 2000, 09, 11, 12, 16, 17

Deepest Playoff Run: 1964 State Quarterfinalist

Most Wins in a Season: 12 (1964)