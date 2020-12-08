409Sports Two-A-Days 2020: Newton

Young Eagles are ready to soar in 2020

NEWTON, Texas — There are two things you can count on in Newton, winning and hard-hitting old school football.

Coach Drew Johnston embraces that tradition.

"We try to be physical. I think that's what we're known for, so our kids like to get out here and mix it up a little bit. So today was a fun day, they were looking forward to it. It's been good, and yeah we're going to always try to be physical as possible."

This year is a little different with the Eagles ranked outside of the top two, at number five.

"You know, our kids always look at that, but at the same time we're not too worried about it. We're young. You look and you're returning three and two, so you're going to be pushed back a little bit. And that's fine you know. I know what these guys can do. But I think we've got some good young players that by the end are going to be pretty good."

One player to watch this fall will be junior running back DeAnthony Gatson who has offers from TCU and Iowa State.

"I am telling you, he has grown up and he's become very humble. He's a very smart kid. And he knows what he has in front of him and he's been great. He's worked his but off all summer. He's been a leader. You know that's what I told him, you don't have to be a senior to be a leader and he has been. He's been leading by example, he kind of sees his role. It's his turn to kind of fall in line. You always have somebody ahead of you in newton and when it's your turn it's time to step up when they're gone and he really has. I'm proud of him and he's been doing a really good job."

NEWTON EAGLES

Last Year: (11-2, 5-0)

Regional Finalist

Playoff Results: New Diana (W 52-42), Troup (W 48-14), Daingerfield (L 30-26)

Starters Returning: Offense (3), Defense (2)

Players to Watch: RB DeAnthony Gatson, QB/DB Nate Williams, WR/DB Robbie Phillips, OL/DL Brice Westbrook, RB Trinis Wash, LB Coltyn Foster

HISTORY

District Championships: (36) 1951, 52, 53, 72, 73, 74, 76, 77, 78, 80, 81, 83, 84, 87, 89, 90, 91, 92, 95, 96, 97, 98, 99, 2001, 04, 05, 06, 07, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19

Playoff Appearances: (45) 1951, 52, 53, 72, 73, 74, 76, 77, 78, 81, 83, 84, 85, 86, 87, 89, 90, 91, 92, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98, 99, 2000, 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19

Playoff Record: (84-39-2)

State Championships: (5) 1974, 98, 2005, 17, 18

State Finalist: (2) 2004, 14

Most Wins in a Season: (15) 2017, 18

Undefeated Regular Seasons: (10) 1977, 78, 81, 87, 2005, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18

Dave Campbell's Texas Football 12-3A-DII Prediction: 1st

State Ranking: 5