409Sports Two-A-Days 2020: Nederland

Stadium improvements and experience has Big Ned excited for the fall

NEDERLAND, Texas — In Nederland the Bulldogs are staying positive, instead complaining about the season being delayed, they're taking advantage of the extra time.

Coach Monte Barrow hopes the extended summer equals improvements on the field.

"To be able to be together the entire summer and do some football things, not just things in the weight room, I think has been a plus for everybody. I don't think we're looking at it as hey it's gotten us ahead because everybody has been able to do it. But for us we've been fortunate to have the majority of our kids here."

The Bulldogs are returning a solid core from a 2019 playoff team.

"Especially the guys that have been here since their sophomore year on varsity. Kade Scott, Josh Mazyck. Guys like that have been in the backfield for us and really have carried a lot of the load. Defensive wise we're excited about what we think we have there in our team speed overall. Evan Whitehead returning in the secondary. Jaice Beck, Kerrington Broussard at linebackers. And then Jose Fuentes and Jadyne Ford d-line wise. And a lot of guys that got some minutes last year. And don't leave my nephew out who's been a kicker since his freshman year for us. You forget about him until they can win a game for you."

And we can't forget about the improvements at Bulldog Stadium, with new turf and a new scoreboard ready for this season.

"They hadn't even played on even grass at Bulldog Stadium. You know it's been mud for two years. So excited for those guys to get on that and I know it's exciting for them to get on it. But it's still about blocking, tackling, running so we hope that pays"

NEDERLAND BULLDOGS

Last Year: (4-7, 4-3)

Bi-District Finalist

Playoff Results: Manvel (L 49-14)

Starters Returning: Offense (5), Defense (6)

Players to Watch: RB Josh Mazyck, RB Kade Scott, WR/S Kyndon Fuselier, DE Jose Fuentes, S Evan Whitehead, WR/QB Rene Cunningham, LB Jaice Cunningham

HISTORY

District Championships: (24) 1937, 39, 42, 44, 45, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 61, 63, 64, 65, 99, 2001, 04, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15

Playoff Appearances: (40) 1937, 39, 42, 44, 45, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 61, 63, 64, 65, 88, 93, 96, 97, 98, 99, 2000, 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 19

Playoff Record: (47-35-3)

State Championships: (1) 1957

State Finalist: (2) 1956, 61

Most Wins in a Season: (14) 1957

Undefeated Regular Seasons: (9) 1937, 42, 44, 45, 54, 55, 56, 57, 59, 65

Dave Campbell's Texas Football 12-5A-DII Prediction: 4th