409Sports Two-A-Days 2020: Lumberton

Lumberton is poised to make their third-straight playoff appearance in 2020

LUMBERTON, Texas — After only three playoffs appearances from when the program started in 1966 through 2017, Lumberton is looking for their third-straight trip to the postseason.

Sixth-year head coach Chris Babin is excited about the momentum.

"Somethings building, there's no question. Six years ago compared to today, the amount of involvement and energy and enthusiasm in our program has changed significantly. Now these kids have been in these systems with us, not just x's and o's, but how we train over the summer and how we prepare ourself over the spring and all that stuff. So all that continuity it makes me excited for year six."

The Raiders return a solid core of returners on both sides of the ball, including senior quarterback Drake Boykin

"Naturally Drake Boykin back at quarterback is a big deal, said Babin.

"He's won a playoff game his junior year and his sophomore year, been to the area round twice. He's been a huge part of that so coming in as a senior we expect a lot out of him, but we expect a lot out of a lot of guys. Especially some three year starters like Bo Stucker on the defensive line and offensive line. He should be a big part of what we do."

Lumberton is leaving the slot-t behind, choosing to switch back to a multiple look out of the gun.

The Raiders are slated to open the season August 28th at home against Jasper.

LUMBERTON RAIDERS

2019: (7-4, 3-2)

Area Finalist

Playoff Results: Houston Wheatley (W 34-17), Carthage (L 55-17)

Starters Returning: Offense (5), Defense (5)

Players to watch: QB Drake Boykin, DL Bo Stucker, RB/DL Carson Stinnett, RB/LB Cade Danna

Dave Campbell's Texas Football 10-4A-DI Prediction: 4th

History

Playoff Appearances: (4) 2007, 08, 15, 18, 19

Playoff Record: 4-5

Deepest Playoff Run: 2007 Regional Finalist

Most Wins in a Season: 11 (2007)