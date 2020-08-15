409Sports Two-A-Days 2020: Legacy Christian

Stephens era has arrived at LCA

BEAUMONT, Texas — A new era has arrived off 105, with Mitchell Stephens taking over the Legacy Christian Warriors.

"This program that's had some tradition, so we're excited to continue to build on that. It's a great group of kids. We've had, in a small program, we've had fifteen to twenty kids come everyday to during the summer. And getting bigger, faster, stronger. Kids are bought in, we're excited. Our numbers, but the kids that are here are really bought in and we're fired up to be a part of it.

With one of the smallest rosters in the 409, Legacy has to stay injury free and healthy during this pandemic.

"We're not traditionally a high number program, right now we maybe fifteen kids. We might be twenty kids. We're hoping to grow a little bit, but you're right we have to be extra cautious. Not just for their safety, we can't lose a single kid because it hurts us tremendously."

LCA struggled last year, winning only a pair of games, but with Grant Davis, Darren Wilson and Alex Potter returning this season has potential to be special.



"So it's really just our kids buying into the program and doing what it takes. Winning close games and eliminating mistakes. You know things like turnovers will kill us, kill a program like that. We're not conditioned enough to put the whole defense back out there to recover. So we just have to take care of the ball, take care of the little things. Do our job. We want to be pretty simplistic on offense and defense so kids that are playing both ways aren't mind blown. Just really getting back to the basics and doing what we got to do to win."

The Warriors opens the season at home September 25 against the Northside Falcons.

LEGACY CHRISTIAN WARRIORS

Last Year: (2-8, 1-3)

Bi-District Finalist

Playoff Results: Covenant (L 31-7)

Players to Watch: Grant Davis, Darriyon Wilson, Alex Potter

HISTORY

Playoff Appearances: (7) 2011, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19

Deepest Playoff Run: State Semifinalist (2015)

Dave Campbell's Texas Football TAPPS DIII/IV-5 Prediction: 4th

SCHEDULE

Sept. 25 - vs Northside Falcons

Oct. 2 - vs Deweyville Pirates

Oct. 9 - vs Northland Christian Cougars

Oct. 16 - at Bay Area Christan Broncos*

Oct. 23 - vs Lutheran North Lions*

Oct. 30 - vs Westbury Christian Wildcats (HBU Husky Stadium)*

Nov. 6 - vs Pasadena First Baptist Warriors*