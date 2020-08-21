409Sports Two-A-Days 2020: Kelly

Bulldogs have the senior leadership needed for big year

BEAUMONT, Texas — Just like our area 5A and and 6A schools, TAPPS programs have to wait until next month to put on the pads.

At Kelly, Jason Smith is seeing the benefits of extra summer work.

"Absolutely. You know these days leading up to September 7th we try to get better each day. Honestly we've got so many guys returning, I think we're ahead of the game. And a lot of the stuff we can just call it and they know what they're doing. The biggest deal is getting in condition. We're trying to get back in condition."

The Dawgs are returning so many key players, that there are too many to list.

"It's great. This will be my fourth year and a lot of these guys started for three years. So we took some lumps you know when they were sophomores and some growing pains as juniors and now they're seniors. They need to be leaders and we need to be executing at a high level."

That experience should equal even more success in 2020

"We have chance that we can win every game. I mean every opponent we play we can beat. If we play good football we have a chance to win. If we don't play good football we'll decrease the likelihood of winning. We just need to play at high level and just eliminate stupid penalties and bad snaps and turnovers. You know just the regular stuff. If we play good football we have a chance to win every game."

The Bulldogs will open the season at home on September 25th against Cypress Christian.

KELLY BULLDOGS

Last Year: (8-2, 2-1)

Returning Starters: Offense (9), Defense (8)

Players to Watch: RB/LB Dajuan Espree, ATH Justin Maze, QB Dayne Seay, OL/DL Eli Andel, OL/DL Eric Renfro, WR/DB Gage Peterson, OL/DL Nick Stacey, ATH Jaxson Sheldon, RB/TE/LB Rhett Knox, OL/DL Anthony Messina, OL/DL Read Nelson, RB/DB Mathew Haynie, OL/DL Garrett Roesley, TE/DL/LB Caleb Granger, RB/DB Jaden Bertrand, WR/DB Anish Doshi

HISTORY

State Championships: (8) 1955, 79, 86, 87, 89, 92, 93, 98

Dave Campbell's Texas Football TAPPS League Zone 2 Prediction: 1st