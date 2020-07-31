409Sports Two-A-Days 2020: Jasper

Dawgs return plenty of firepower in 2020

JASPER, Texas — Riding a six-year district championship run, Jasper is geared up for another big year.

Coach Darrell Barbay points out a plethora of weapons returning from a solid 2019 team.

"You know looking at our offensive line, I think that's going to be one of our positives. The other is our quarterback and our running back. Both those kids are back, returners. With those skill positions, those two right there, you get a kid that has taken a lot of snaps and a kid that's scored a lot of touchdowns. That's going to be good for us."

The Dawgs are loaded at many positions, including running back with 1,300 yard rusher Carl Limbrick returning.

"We've got one that has the school record coming back, the Limbrick kid has the school record for touchdowns," said Barbay.

"We do like to run the football, but we do like to score as fast as we can, in one or two plays. We've got two running backs that we're vey blessed, that I think that they can score anytime they touch it from nine yards out to ninety yards out."

As always speed kills up in the Piney Woods.

"Defensively we've been, I would say pretty good. You know before we left in March this team was probably the fastest we've been since I've been here. You know we've had some teams that were bigger, we had teams with one or two kids, but overall team speed this has been the fastest we've been since I've been here. So we're excited about it and we'll see what the kids kind of look like."

JASPER BULLDOGS

Last Year: (8-2, 4-0)

Area Finalist

Playoff Results: Hardin-Jefferson (W 51-27), Bellville (L 54-35)

Starters Returning: Offense (4), Defense (6)

Players to Watch: RB Carl Limbrick, OL ShunMarcus Adams, OL Myles Moye, LB LaKendrick Garrett, LB Sean Singleton, DB Jamario Thomas

Dave Campbell's Texas Football 10-4A-II Prediction: 2nd

HISTORY

District Championships: (40) 1924, 30, 32, 35, 39, 40, 41, 45, 48, 52, 53, 54, 55, 57, 59, 70, 75, 80, 82, 83, 84, 86, 88, 89, 92, 93, 94, 95, 96, 2001, 02, 03, 05, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19

Playoff Appearances: (49) 1924, 30, 32, 35, 39, 40, 41, 45, 48, 52, 53, 54, 55, 57, 59, 70, 75, 82, 83, 84, 86, 87, 88, 89, 91, 92, 93, 94, 95, 96, 97, 2000, 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 07, 08, 09, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19

Playoff Record: (47-49-2)

State Finalist: (1) 2004

Most Wins in a Season: (12) 1982, 83, 2001, 02, 04, 18

Undefeated Regular Seasons: (6) 1953, 70, 80, 82, 83, 2018