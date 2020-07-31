409Sports Two-A-Days 2020: Evadale

EVADALE, Texas — Fourteen years in a row. That's the current playoff streak for Evadale, and it doesn't look like it is coming to an end anytime soon.
With a solid number of starters returning on both sides of the ball, the Rebels are favored to win their first outright district title since 2011.
Evadale will have to find a way to overcome the huge loss of running back Will Farr. It appears that they'll do that by using multiple guys carrying the load, led by Tyler Ferguson.
He'll benefit from the blocking of big man Jacob Moore up front, who is an All-District linemen on both sides of the ball.
The Rebels will compete against some more familiar foes in their new district this fall, with old rivals Deweyville, Hull-Daisetta, Sabine Pass and High Island replacing Grapeland and Lovelady in 12-2A-DII.
EVADALE REBELS
Last Year: (5-5, 3-2)
Bi-District Finalist
Playoff Results: Dawson (L 42-2)
Starters Returning: Offense (5), Defense (7)
Players to Watch: OL/DT Jacob Moore, RB/LB Tyler Ferguson, WR/DB Tom Boles, RB/LB Trenton Lyles, RB/DB Anthony Barnes
Dave Campbell's Texas Football 12-2A-DII Prediction: 1st
HISTORY
District Championships: (9) 1966, 73, 77, 99, 2008, 09, 10, 11, 16
Playoff Appearances: (21) 1966, 73, 77, 89, 90, 91, 99, 2006, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19
Playoff Record: (7-21)
Deepest Playoff Run: State Quarterfinalist (1991)
Most Wins in a Season: (10) 1966, 2009, 16
Undefeated Regular Seasons: (2) 1977, 2009
SCHEDULE
Aug. 28 - TBD
Sept. 4 - vs Warren Warriors
Sept. 10 - TBD
Sept. 18 - at Cushing Bearkats
Sept. 25 - vs Frost Polar Bears
Oct. 2 - OPEN
Oct. 9 - vs High Island Cardinals*
Oct. 16 - at Hull-Daisetta Bobcats*
Oct. 23 - vs Deweyville Pirates*
Oct. 30 - vs Sabine Pass Sharks*
Nov. 6 - vs Burkeville Mustangs*
(District Game*)