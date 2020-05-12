409Sports Large School Football Bi-District Schedule

Five area teams open UIL Playoffs next week

BEAUMONT, Texas — One of the most unusual high school football seasons of all-time will continue next week with the large school playoffs.

Instead of preparing for State Semifinals, large schools in Texas are just opening the postseason thanks to a later start due to COVID-19.

The 409 is well-represented with all five of our large school advancing to the UIL Playoffs.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6A-DIVISION II BI-DISTRICT

West Brook Bruins (4-5) at Pasadena Memorial Mavericks (7-3)

Saturday 1:00 pm, Veterans Memorial Stadium - Pasadena

5A-DIVISION I BI-DISTRICT

Fort Bend Hightower Hurricanes (4-4) at Port Arthur Memorial Titans (9-0)

Friday 7:00 pm, Memorial Stadium - Port Arthur

Beaumont United Timberwolves (4-4) at (5) Manvel Mavericks (6-1)

Friday 7:00 pm, Alvin ISD Freedom Field - Iowa Colony

5A-DIVISION II BI-DISTRICT

Houston Sterling Raiders (5-4) at Nederland Bulldogs (7-2)

Thursday 7:30 pm, Bulldog Stadium - Nederland