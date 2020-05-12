409Sports Large School Football Bi-District Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — One of the most unusual high school football seasons of all-time will continue next week with the large school playoffs.
Instead of preparing for State Semifinals, large schools in Texas are just opening the postseason thanks to a later start due to COVID-19.
The 409 is well-represented with all five of our large school advancing to the UIL Playoffs.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6A-DIVISION II BI-DISTRICT
West Brook Bruins (4-5) at Pasadena Memorial Mavericks (7-3)
Saturday 1:00 pm, Veterans Memorial Stadium - Pasadena
5A-DIVISION I BI-DISTRICT
Fort Bend Hightower Hurricanes (4-4) at Port Arthur Memorial Titans (9-0)
Friday 7:00 pm, Memorial Stadium - Port Arthur
Beaumont United Timberwolves (4-4) at (5) Manvel Mavericks (6-1)
Friday 7:00 pm, Alvin ISD Freedom Field - Iowa Colony
5A-DIVISION II BI-DISTRICT
Houston Sterling Raiders (5-4) at Nederland Bulldogs (7-2)
Thursday 7:30 pm, Bulldog Stadium - Nederland
Port Neches-Groves Indians (5-5) at (3) Fort Bend Marshall Buffalos (9-0)
Thursday 7:30 pm, Ken Hall Stadium - Missouri City