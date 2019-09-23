The 409 is busy cleaning up following torrential rains caused by Tropical Storm Imelda, but area football teams are also busy preparing for Week 5 of the season.
Most of our teams were already off last week, while many other that were expected to play had their games canceled. This has led to very little movement in the 409Sports Football Rankings.
409Sports Football Rankings: Week 5
1. Newton Eagles (3-0)
Result: Idle
This Week: at Gilmer
Last Week: #1
2. West Brook Bruins (3-0)
Result: Idle
This Week: vs CE King
Last Week: #2
3. West Orange-Stark (2-1)
Result: vs Crosby, Canceled
This Week: at Bridge City
Last Week: #4
4. Beaumont United Timberwolves (3-0)
Result: Idle
This Week: at Baytown Sterling
Last Week: #5
5. Jasper Bulldogs (2-1)
Result: Lost to Diboll, 14-9
This Week: vs La Marque
Last Week: #3
6. Port Neches-Groves Indians (2-1)
Result: Idle
This Week: vs Baytown Lee
Last Week: #6
7. Silsbee Tigers (1-2)
Result: vs Bridge City, Canceled
This Week: at Lumberton
Last Week: #7
8. Lumberton Raiders (3-0)
Result: Beat Evadale, 54-6
This Week: vs Silsbee
Last Week: #9
9. East Chambers Buccaneers (2-1)
Result: Idle
This Week: vs Woodville
Last Week: #8
10. Port Arthur Memorial Titans (1-2)
Result: Idle
This Week: at Galena Park
Last Week: #10