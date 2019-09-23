The 409 is busy cleaning up following torrential rains caused by Tropical Storm Imelda, but area football teams are also busy preparing for Week 5 of the season.

Most of our teams were already off last week, while many other that were expected to play had their games canceled. This has led to very little movement in the 409Sports Football Rankings.

409Sports Football Rankings: Week 5

1. Newton Eagles (3-0)

Result: Idle

This Week: at Gilmer

Last Week: #1

2. West Brook Bruins (3-0)

Result: Idle

This Week: vs CE King

Last Week: #2

3. West Orange-Stark (2-1)

Result: vs Crosby, Canceled

This Week: at Bridge City

Last Week: #4

4. Beaumont United Timberwolves (3-0)

Result: Idle

This Week: at Baytown Sterling

Last Week: #5

5. Jasper Bulldogs (2-1)

Result: Lost to Diboll, 14-9

This Week: vs La Marque

Last Week: #3

6. Port Neches-Groves Indians (2-1)

Result: Idle

This Week: vs Baytown Lee

Last Week: #6

7. Silsbee Tigers (1-2)

Result: vs Bridge City, Canceled

This Week: at Lumberton

Last Week: #7

8. Lumberton Raiders (3-0)

Result: Beat Evadale, 54-6

This Week: vs Silsbee

Last Week: #9

9. East Chambers Buccaneers (2-1)

Result: Idle

This Week: vs Woodville

Last Week: #8

10. Port Arthur Memorial Titans (1-2)

Result: Idle

This Week: at Galena Park

Last Week: #10





