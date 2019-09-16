Preseason number one Newton continues to roll. With their 33rd-straight win last week, coupled with Highland Park's loss, the Eagles now have the longest active winning streak in Texas. Newton withstood a strong challenge from West Orange-Stark before coming away with a 20-14 victory. In two weeks they'll be tested again when they visit traditional power Gilmer.

The surprise of the 409 is no longer a surprise, Beaumont United is the real deal. The Timbewolves smashed Port Arthur Memorial 35-6 on the road to improve to (3-0). Coach Arthur Louis' team will enjoy a bye week before opening district play at Baytown Sterling

409Sports Football Rankings: Week 4

1. Newton Eagles (3-0)

Result: Beat West Orange-Stark, 20-14

This Week: Bye

Last Week: #1

2. West Brook Bruins (3-0)

Result: Beat Houston Lamar, 36-24

This Week: Bye

Last Week: #2

3. Jasper Bulldogs (2-0)

Result: Beat Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 42-14

This Week: at Livingston

Last Week: #4

4. West Orange-Stark Mustangs (2-1)

Result: Lost to Newton, 20-14

This Week: vs Crosby

Last Week: #3

5. Beaumont United Timberwolves (3-0)

Result: Beat Port Arthur Memorial, 35-6

This Week: Bye

Last Week: #7

6. Port Neches-Groves Indians (2-1)

Result: Beat Tomball, 28-9

This Week: Bye

Last Week: #6

7. Silsbee Tigers (1-2)

Result: Beat Nederland, 43-27

This Week: Bye

Last Week: #9

8. East Chambers Buccaneers (2-1)

Result: Lost to Hamshire-Fannett, 26-19

This Week: Bye

Last Week: #5

9. Lumberton Raiders (2-0)

Result: Beat Houston Furr, 34-13

This Week: vs Concordia Lutheran

Last Week: #10

10. Port Arthur Memorial (1-2)

Result: Lost to Beaumont United, 35-6

This Week: Bye

Last Week: #8

