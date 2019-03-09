There's no change on top of the 409Sports Rankings after Newton hammered Kirbyville, 76-0 in Week 1. The Eagles have won 31-straight games heading into a big non-district matchup at Silsbee.

Speaking of the Tigers, they went toe-to-toe with Class 5A Port Neches-Groves before the Indians pulled away for a 48-35 win. That result has the maroon and white dropping to seventh, while PNG slides up to fourth.

The two biggest movers this week wear green and gold. East Chambers is up three spots after smashing Kountze, 58-0. And Little Cypress-Mauriceville makes their first appearance in our top ten thanks to a 21-7 win over previously tenth-ranked Woodville.

The other top ten meeting last week saw West Orange-Stark rally for a 21-20 victory at Nederland. That victory keeps the Mustangs at three, but Nederland only slips one spot after a hard fought loss.

409Sports Football Rankings: Week 2

1. Newton Eagles (1-0)

Result: Kirbyville, W 76-0 Last Week: #1

2. West Brook Bruins (1-0)

Resutl: Bellaire, W 56-35 Last Week: #2

3. West Orange-Stark Mustangs (1-0)

Result: Nederland, W 21-20 Last Week: #3

4. Port Neches-Groves Indians (1-0)

Result: Silsbee, W 48-35 Last Week: #6

5. Jasper Bulldogs (0-0)

Result: Lumberton, CCD Last Week: #7

6. East Chambers Buccaneers (1-0)

Result: Kountze, W 58-0 Last Week: #9

7. Silsbee Tigers (0-1)

Result: Port Neches-Groves, L 48-35 Last Week: #4

8. Port Arthur Memorial Titans (0-1)

Result: Deer Park, L 25-30 Last Week: #5

9. Nederland Bulldogs (0-1)

Result: West Orange-Stark, L 21-20 Last Week: #8

10. Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears (1-0)

Result: Woodville, W 21-7 Last Week: NR