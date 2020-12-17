409Sports Closer Look: West Brook vs Clear Falls

BEAUMONT, Texas — West Brook enters this week looking for their first Regional appearance since reaching the State Championship in 2018. The Bruins will face Clear Falls Friday night at Galena Park ISD Stadium.
6A-DIVISION II BI-DISTRICT
Clear Falls Knights (5-3) vs West Brook Bruins (5-5)
Friday 7:00 pm - Galena Park ISD Stadium
Winner vs Houston Heights Bulldogs (7-1) or Katy Taylor Mustangs (8-2)
SERIES
First Meeting
PLAYOFF HISTORY
Clear Falls
Playoff Appearances: 3 (2-straight)
Playoff Record: 1-2
West Brook
Playoff Appearances: 26 (7-straight)
Playoff Record: 33-24-1
State Championships: 1982
State Finalists: 2018
PICKS
Ashly Elam: West Brook 42-39
Mike Canizales: West Brook 35-28
Dave Campbell's Texas Football Matt Stepp: West Brook by 6
Cal Preps Computer: West Brook 38-34
SEASON RESULTS
Clear Falls (5-3, 3-2) - 24-6A - 3rd Place (DII #1)
Total Points: 219-158
Average Points For: 27.4
Average Points Against: 19.8
Pearland Dawson, L 47-7
Pasadena Memorial, W 38-17
*Clear Brook, W 28-0
*Clear Springs, L 27-14
*Clear Creek, W 49-7
*Brazoswood, W 42-7
*Dickinson, L 37-20
(*District)
Bi-District
Strake Jesuit, W 21-16
West Brook (5-5, 3-3) - 21-6A - 4th Place (DII #2)
Total Points: 383-385
Average Points For: 42.6
Average Points Against: 42.8
Tomball Memorial, L 66-63
Episcopal, W 56-10
Longview, L 51-28
*North Shore, L 55-14
*Humble, W 41-14
*Kingwood, W 40-28
*Summer Creek, W 54-48
*CE King, L 66-41
*Atascocita, L 47-46
(*District)
Bi-District
Pasadena Memorial, W 47-24