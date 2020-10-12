409Sports Closer Look: Port Neches-Groves vs Fort Bend Marshall

PORT NECHES, Texas — 5A-DIVISION I BI-DISTRICT
Port Neches-Groves Indians (5-5) vs (3) Fort Bend Marshall Buffalos (9-0)
Tonight 7:30 pm, Ken Hall Stadium - Missouri City
Winner vs Montgomery Bears (7-3) or Whitehouse Wildcats (8-2)
SERIES
Fort Bend Marshall leads 2-0
2018: Fort Bend Marshall 53-14
2019: Fort Bend Marshall 48-14
PLAYOFF HISTORY
Port Neches-Groves
Playoff Appearances: 36 (8-straight)
Playoff Record: 50-29-1
State Championships: 1953, 1955, 1975
State Finalists: 1954, 1977, 1999
Last Playoff Win: 2018
Fort Bend Marshall
Playoff Appearances: 12 (5-straight)
Playoff Record: 16-10
State Finalists: 2018, 2019
Last Playoff Win: 2019
PICKS
Ashly Elam: Fort Bend Marshall 48-17
Mike Canizales: Fort Bend Marshall 52-21
Dave Campbell's Texas Football: Fort Bend Marshall by 43
Cal Preps Computer: Fort Bend Marshall 48-21
SEASON RESULTS
Port Neches-Groves Indians (5-5, 4-3) - 12-5A-DII - 4th Place
Total Points: 342-356
Average Points For: 34.2
Average Points Against: 35.6
Port Arthur Memorial, L 38-32
Beaumont United, W 40-37
Tomball, L 30-27
*Nederland, W 22-21
*Dayton, W 42-20
*Barbers Hill, L 54-28
*Kingwood Park, W 62-35
*Crosby, L 54-14
*Texas City, L 60-34
*Santa Fe, W 41-7
(*District)
Fort Bend Marshall Buffalos (9-0, 8-0) - 11-5A-DII - 1st Place
Total Points: 508-20
Average Points For: 56.4
Average Points Against: 2.2
Fort Bend Elkins, W 7-0
*Galena Park, W 62-0
*Houston Northside, W 60-0
*Houston Waltrip, W 68-0
*Houston Sharpstown, W 62-0
*Houston Austin, W 63-6
*Fort Bend Willowridge, W 56-0
*Houston Sterling, W 69-14
*Houston Madison, W 61-0
(*District)