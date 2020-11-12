409Sports Closer Look: Port Arthur Memorial vs Fort Bend Hightower

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — 5A-DIVISION I BI-DISTRICT
Fort Bend Hightower Hurricanes (3-4) vs Port Arthur Memorial Titans (9-0)
Tonight 7:00 pm, Memorial Stadium - Port Arthur
Winner vs Clear Falls Knights (7-3) or Strake Jesuit Crusaders (4-5)
SERIES
First Meeting
PLAYOFF HISTORY
Fort Bend Hightower
Playoff Appearances: 18 (4-straight)
Playoff Record: 23-17
State Finalists: 2008, 2011
Last Playoff Win: 2013
Port Arthur Memorial
Playoff Appearances: 14 (5-straight)
Playoff Record: 13-13
Last Playoff Win: 2017
PICKS
Ashly Elam: Port Arthur Memorial 27-24
Mike Canizales: Port Arthur Memorial 42-21
Dave Campbell's Texas Football: Fort Bend Hightower by 8
Cal Preps Computer: Fort Bend Hightower 35-28
SEASON RESULTS
Fort Bend Hightower Hurricanes (3-4, 1-2) - 10-5A-DI - 4th Place
Total Points: 263-245
Average Points For: 37.6
Average Points Against: 35
Westfield, L 37-28
The Woodlands, W 28-25
Foster, L 35-34
*Angleton, W 65-45
*Manvel, L 49-38
Terry, W 63-34
*Paetow, L 10-7
(*District)
Port Arthur Memorial (9-0, 7-0) - 9-5A-DI - 1st Place
Total Points: 299-156
Average Points For: 33.2
Average Points Against: 17.3
Port Neches-Groves, W 38-32
Barbers Hill, W 27-23
*La Porte, W 26-3
*Goose Creek Memorial, W 20-13
*Galveston Ball, W 35-21
*Beaumont United, W 20-0
*Baytown Lee, W 48-28
*Baytown Sterling, W 39-8
*Friendswood, W 46-28
(*District)