409Sports Closer Look: Fort Bend Marshall vs Nederland

NEDERLAND, Texas — For the first time since 2012 Nederland is in the Regional round of the UIL football playoffs. Standing in the way of a 5A-DII State Quarterfinal appearance is undefeated Fort Bend Marshall.
The Buffalos were able to get past Montgomery in the Area playoffs last week, 48-28. While it was a twenty point win for Marshall, it was also the first time they surrendered more than fourteen points in a game this season.
Here's a closer look at the matchup between the Bulldogs and Buffalos
5A-DII REGIONAL
(3) Fort Bend Marshall Buffalos (11-0) vs Nederland Bulldogs (9-2)
Saturday 1:00 pm, Turner Stadium - Humble
Winner vs (4) Huntsville Hornets (11-0) or Crosby Cougars (12-0)
SERIES
First Meeting
PLAYOFF HISTORY
Nederland
Playoff Appearances: 41 (4-straight)
Playoff Record: 49-35-3
State Championships: 1957
State Finalists: 1956, 1961
Fort Bend Marshall
Playoff Appearances: 12 (5-straight)
Playoff Record: 20-10
State Finalists: 2018, 2019
PICKS
Ashly Elam: Nederland 31-28
Mike Canizales: Fort Bend Marshall 35-21
Dave Campbell's Texas Football Matt Stepp: Fort Bend Marshall by 8
Cal Preps Computer: Fort Bend Marshall 28-22
SEASON RESULTS
Fort Bend Marshall Buffalos (11-0, 8-0) - 11-5A-DII - 1st Place
Total Points: 577-62
Average Points For: 52.5
Average Points Against: 5.6
Fort Bend Elkins, W 7-0
*Galena Park, W 62-0
*Houston Northside, W 60-0
*Houston Waltrip, W 68-0
*Houston Sharpstown, W 62-0
*Houston Austin, W 63-6
*Fort Bend Willowridge, W 56-0
*Houston Sterling, W 69-14
*Houston Madison, W 61-0
(*District)
Bi-District
Port Neches-Groves, W 21-14
Area
Montgomery, W 48-28
Nederland Bulldogs (9-2, 6-1) - 12-5A-DII - 1st Place
Total Points: 385-205
Average Points For: 35
Average Points Against: 18.6
Lufkin, L 31-28
Jacksonville, W 42-20
*Port Neches-Groves, L 22-21
*Santa Fe, W 38-7
*Texas City, W 31-10
*Dayton, W 42-26
*Barbers Hill, W 41-35
*Kingwood Park, W 42-9
*Crosby, W 29-24
(*District)
Bi-District
Houston Sterling, W 37-0
Area
Longview Pine Tree, W 34-21