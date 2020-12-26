409Sports Closer Look: Fort Bend Marshall vs Nederland

Bulldogs face undefeated Buffalos in Regional playoffs

NEDERLAND, Texas — For the first time since 2012 Nederland is in the Regional round of the UIL football playoffs. Standing in the way of a 5A-DII State Quarterfinal appearance is undefeated Fort Bend Marshall.

The Buffalos were able to get past Montgomery in the Area playoffs last week, 48-28. While it was a twenty point win for Marshall, it was also the first time they surrendered more than fourteen points in a game this season.

Here's a closer look at the matchup between the Bulldogs and Buffalos

5A-DII REGIONAL

(3) Fort Bend Marshall Buffalos (11-0) vs Nederland Bulldogs (9-2)

Saturday 1:00 pm, Turner Stadium - Humble

Winner vs (4) Huntsville Hornets (11-0) or Crosby Cougars (12-0)

SERIES

First Meeting

PLAYOFF HISTORY

Nederland

Playoff Appearances: 41 (4-straight)

Playoff Record: 49-35-3

State Championships: 1957

State Finalists: 1956, 1961

Fort Bend Marshall

Playoff Appearances: 12 (5-straight)

Playoff Record: 20-10

State Finalists: 2018, 2019

PICKS

Ashly Elam: Nederland 31-28

Mike Canizales: Fort Bend Marshall 35-21

Dave Campbell's Texas Football Matt Stepp: Fort Bend Marshall by 8

Cal Preps Computer: Fort Bend Marshall 28-22

SEASON RESULTS

Fort Bend Marshall Buffalos (11-0, 8-0) - 11-5A-DII - 1st Place

Total Points: 577-62

Average Points For: 52.5

Average Points Against: 5.6

Fort Bend Elkins, W 7-0

*Galena Park, W 62-0

*Houston Northside, W 60-0

*Houston Waltrip, W 68-0

*Houston Sharpstown, W 62-0

*Houston Austin, W 63-6

*Fort Bend Willowridge, W 56-0

*Houston Sterling, W 69-14

*Houston Madison, W 61-0

(*District)

Bi-District

Port Neches-Groves, W 21-14

Area

Montgomery, W 48-28

Nederland Bulldogs (9-2, 6-1) - 12-5A-DII - 1st Place

Total Points: 385-205

Average Points For: 35

Average Points Against: 18.6