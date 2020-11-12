409Sports Closer Look: Beaumont United vs Manvel

BEAUMONT, Texas — 5A-DIVISION I BI-DISTRICT
Beaumont United Timberwolves (4-4) vs (5) Manvel Mavericks (6-1)
Tonight 7:00 pm, Freedom Field - Rosharon
Winner vs Georgetown Eagles (8-1) or Dripping Springs Tigers (8-2)
SERIES
First Meeting
PLAYOFF HISTORY
Beaumont United
Playoff Appearances: 1(First)
Manvel
Playoff Appearances: 11 (11-straight)
Playoff Record: 31-11
State Finalists: 2011, 2017
Last Playoff Win: 2019
PICKS
Ashly Elam: Manvel 54-21
Mike Canizales: Manvel 35-7
Dave Campbell's Texas Football: Manvel by 41
Cal Preps Computer: Manvel 49-8
SEASON RESULTS
Beaumont United Timberwolves (4-4, 4-3) - 9-5A-DI - 4th Place
Total Points: 197-169
Average Points For: 24.6
Average Points Against: 21.1
Port Neches-Groves, L 40-37
*Baytown Sterling, W 38-7
*Galveston Ball, W 32-14
*Friendswood, W 26-16
*Port Arthur Memorial, L 20-0
*La Porte, W 29-20
*Baytown Lee, L 28-21
*Goose Creek Memorial, L 24-14
(*District)
Manvel Mavericks (6-1, 3-0) - 10-5A-DI - 1st Place
Total Points: 304-196
Average Points For: 48.4
Average Points Against: 28
Crosby, W 53-20
Alief Taylor, W 35-13
North Shore, L 49-14
*Angleton, W 49-28
*Fort Bend Hightower, W 49-38
*Foster, W 66-28
*Terry, W 38-20
(*District)