409Sports 2020 Blitz Picks: Week 9

Canizales and Elam are both coming off (18-1) weeks!

BEAUMONT, Texas — There was no movement in our 409Sports Blitz Picks 2020 standings, with everyone having a big weeks going.

That keeps Canizales on top with a two game lead.

Tonight could get interesting with me picking LCM and Vidor, while Mike has Lumberton and Livingston.

409Sports Blitz Picks 2020 Standings

Mike Canizales: 85-21 (.802) | Last Week: 18-1

Ashly Elam: 83-23 (.783) | Last Week: 18-1

Cal Preps Computer: 80-23 (.777) | Last Week: 18-1

Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 73-26 (.737) | Last Week: 18-1

West Brook at North Shore

Canizales: North Shore

Elam: North Shore

Cal Preps: North Shore 49-21

DCTF: North Shore by 25

Beaumont United at Friendswood

Canizales: Beaumont United

Elam: Beaumont United

Cal Preps: Beaumont United 28-19

DCTF: Beaumont United by 9

Port Arthur Memorial at Galveston Ball

Canizales: Port Arthur Memorial

Elam: Port Arthur Memorial

Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 42-7

DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 33

Port Neches-Groves at Nederland

Canizales: Port Neches-Groves

Elam: Port Neches-Groves

Cal Preps: Nederland 31-30

DCTF: Nederland by 4

Lumberton at Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Canizales: Lumberton

Elam: Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Cal Preps: Lumberton 26-24

DCTF: Little Cypress-Mauriceville by 6

Vidor at Livingston

Canizales: Livingston

Elam: Vidor

Cal Preps: Livingston 21-13

DCTF: Livingston by 1

Jasper at Shepherd

Canizales: Jasper

Elam: Jasper

Cal Preps: Jasper 62-0

DCTF: Jasper by 57

Bridge City at Orangefield

Canizales: Orangefield

Elam: Orangefield

Cal Preps: Orangefield 35-17

DCTF: Orangefield by 15

Hamshire-Fannett at Silsbee

Elam: Silsbee

Canizales: Silsbee

Cal Preps: Silsbee 31-14

DCTF: Silsbee by 31

West Orange-Stark at Liberty

Canizales: West Orange-Stark

Elam: West Orange-Stark

Cal Preps: West Orange-Stark 42-0

DCTF: West Orange-Stark by 38

Buna at Anahuac

Canizales: Buna

Elam: Buna

Cal Preps: Buna 22-21

DCTF: Anahuac by 2

Kirbyville at East Chambers

Canizales: East Chambers

Elam: East Chambers

Cal Preps: East Chambers 44-14

DCTF: East Chambers by 34

Woodville at Hardin

Canizales: Woodville

Elam: Woodville

Cal Preps: Woodville 31-10

DCTF: Woodville by 17

Anderson-Shiro at Kountze

Canizales: Anderson-Shiro

Elam: Anderson-Shiro

Cal Preps: Anderson-Shiro 21-10

DCTF: Anderson-Shiro by 9

Warren at Hemphill

Canizales: Hemphill

Elam: Hemphill

Cal Preps: Hemphill 35-21

DCTF: Hemphill by 26

Timpson at West Hardin

Canizales: Timpson

Elam: Timpson

Cal Preps: Timpson 62-0

DCTF: Timpson by 60

West Sabine at Colmesneil

Canizales: West Sabine

Elam: West Sabine

Cal Preps: West Sabine 42-17

DCTF: West Sabine by 21

Hull-Daisetta at Burkeville

Canizales: Hull-Daisetta

Elam: Hull-Daisetta

Cal Preps: Hull-Daisetta 42-8

DCTF: Hull-Daisetta by 30

Deweyville at Evadale

Canizales: Deweyville

Elam: Deweyville

Cal Preps: Deweyville 31-7

DCTF: Deweyville by 11

High Island at Sabine Pass

Canizales: Sabine Pass

Elam: Sabine Pass

Cal Preps: Sabine Pass 28-13

DCTF: Sabine Pass by 19

Chester at Calvert

Canizales: Calvert

Elam: Calvert

Cal Preps: No Pick

DCTF: Calvert by 75

Lutheran North at Legacy Christian

Canizales: Lutheran North

Elam: Lutheran North

Cal Preps: Lutheran North 49-14

DCTF: Lutheran North by 33