409Sports 2020 Blitz Picks: Week 9

BEAUMONT, Texas — There was no movement in our 409Sports Blitz Picks 2020 standings, with everyone having a big weeks going.
That keeps Canizales on top with a two game lead.
Tonight could get interesting with me picking LCM and Vidor, while Mike has Lumberton and Livingston.
409Sports Blitz Picks 2020 Standings
Mike Canizales: 85-21 (.802) | Last Week: 18-1
Ashly Elam: 83-23 (.783) | Last Week: 18-1
Cal Preps Computer: 80-23 (.777) | Last Week: 18-1
Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 73-26 (.737) | Last Week: 18-1
West Brook at North Shore
Canizales: North Shore
Elam: North Shore
Cal Preps: North Shore 49-21
DCTF: North Shore by 25
Beaumont United at Friendswood
Canizales: Beaumont United
Elam: Beaumont United
Cal Preps: Beaumont United 28-19
DCTF: Beaumont United by 9
Port Arthur Memorial at Galveston Ball
Canizales: Port Arthur Memorial
Elam: Port Arthur Memorial
Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 42-7
DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 33
Port Neches-Groves at Nederland
Canizales: Port Neches-Groves
Elam: Port Neches-Groves
Cal Preps: Nederland 31-30
DCTF: Nederland by 4
Lumberton at Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Canizales: Lumberton
Elam: Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Cal Preps: Lumberton 26-24
DCTF: Little Cypress-Mauriceville by 6
Vidor at Livingston
Canizales: Livingston
Elam: Vidor
Cal Preps: Livingston 21-13
DCTF: Livingston by 1
Jasper at Shepherd
Canizales: Jasper
Elam: Jasper
Cal Preps: Jasper 62-0
DCTF: Jasper by 57
Bridge City at Orangefield
Canizales: Orangefield
Elam: Orangefield
Cal Preps: Orangefield 35-17
DCTF: Orangefield by 15
Hamshire-Fannett at Silsbee
Elam: Silsbee
Canizales: Silsbee
Cal Preps: Silsbee 31-14
DCTF: Silsbee by 31
West Orange-Stark at Liberty
Canizales: West Orange-Stark
Elam: West Orange-Stark
Cal Preps: West Orange-Stark 42-0
DCTF: West Orange-Stark by 38
Buna at Anahuac
Canizales: Buna
Elam: Buna
Cal Preps: Buna 22-21
DCTF: Anahuac by 2
Kirbyville at East Chambers
Canizales: East Chambers
Elam: East Chambers
Cal Preps: East Chambers 44-14
DCTF: East Chambers by 34
Woodville at Hardin
Canizales: Woodville
Elam: Woodville
Cal Preps: Woodville 31-10
DCTF: Woodville by 17
Anderson-Shiro at Kountze
Canizales: Anderson-Shiro
Elam: Anderson-Shiro
Cal Preps: Anderson-Shiro 21-10
DCTF: Anderson-Shiro by 9
Warren at Hemphill
Canizales: Hemphill
Elam: Hemphill
Cal Preps: Hemphill 35-21
DCTF: Hemphill by 26
Timpson at West Hardin
Canizales: Timpson
Elam: Timpson
Cal Preps: Timpson 62-0
DCTF: Timpson by 60
West Sabine at Colmesneil
Canizales: West Sabine
Elam: West Sabine
Cal Preps: West Sabine 42-17
DCTF: West Sabine by 21
Hull-Daisetta at Burkeville
Canizales: Hull-Daisetta
Elam: Hull-Daisetta
Cal Preps: Hull-Daisetta 42-8
DCTF: Hull-Daisetta by 30
Deweyville at Evadale
Canizales: Deweyville
Elam: Deweyville
Cal Preps: Deweyville 31-7
DCTF: Deweyville by 11
High Island at Sabine Pass
Canizales: Sabine Pass
Elam: Sabine Pass
Cal Preps: Sabine Pass 28-13
DCTF: Sabine Pass by 19
Chester at Calvert
Canizales: Calvert
Elam: Calvert
Cal Preps: No Pick
DCTF: Calvert by 75
Lutheran North at Legacy Christian
Canizales: Lutheran North
Elam: Lutheran North
Cal Preps: Lutheran North 49-14
DCTF: Lutheran North by 33
Village at Kelly
Canizales: Village
Elam: Village
Cal Preps: Village 38-31
DCTF: Village by 1