409Sports Blitz Picks are back! Due to Tropical Storm Imelda the 409Sports team was busy covering the recovery of Southeast Texas, but now they are ready to roll again.

Week 3 saw Mike Canizales chop Ashly Elam's lead down to four games, does he have what it takes to close the gap this week?

STANDINGS

Cal Preps Computer: 42-9 (.824)

Ashly Elam: 44-13 (.772)

Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 40-13 (.755)

Mike Canizales: 40-17 (.702)

409Sports Blitz Picks

Thursday

21-6A

Beaumont United at Baytown Sterling

Elam: Beaumont United

Canizales: Beaumont United

Cal Preps: Beaumont United 38-6

DCTF: Beaumont United by 25

9-5A-DII

Port Arthur Memorial at Galena Park

Elam: Port Arthur Memorial

Canizales: Port Arthur Memorial

Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 31-14

DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 39

12-2A-DII

Lovelady at Burkeville

Elam: Lovelady

Canizales: Lovelady

Cal Preps: Lovelady 48-17

DCTF: Lovelady by 33

Non-District

Deweyville vs Cushing

Elam: Deweyville

Canizales: Deweyville

Cal Preps: Deweyville 28-21

DCTF: No Pick

Friday

21-6A

CE King at West Brook

Elam: West Brook

Canizales: West Brook

Cal Preps: West Brook 42-21

DCTF: West Brook by 29

12-5A-DII

Nederland at Santa Fe

Elam: Nederland

Canizales: Nederland

Cal Preps: Nederland 28-21

DCTF: Nederland by 15

Baytown Lee at Port Neches-Groves

Elam: Port Neches-Groves

Canizales: Port Neches-Groves

Cal Preps: Port Neches-Groves 35-34

DCTF: Port Neches-Groves by 24

Vidor at Crosby

Elam: Crosby

Canizales: Crosby

Cal Preps: Crosby 28-21

DCTF: Crosby by 16

12-3A-DI

Kirbyville at Anahuac

Elam: Anahuac

Canizales: Anahuc

Cal Preps: Kirbyville 35-34

DCTF: Anahuac by 11

Buna at Orangefield

Elam: Orangefield

Canizales: Orangefield

Cal Preps: Orangefield 17-14

DCTF: Orangefield by 12

Hardin at Warren

Elam: Hardin

Canizales: Warren

Cal Preps: Warren 30-28

DCTF: Warren by 6

Woodville at East Chambers

Elam: East Chambers

Canizales: East Chambers

Cal Preps: East Chambers 38-21

DCTF: East Chambers by 15

12-2A-DII

Grapeland at Evadale

Elam: Grapeland

Canizales: Grapeland

Cal Preps: Grapeland 35-31

DCTF: Grapeland by 9

Non-District

West Orange-Stark at Bridge City

Elam: West Orange-Stark

Canizales: West Orange-Stark

Cal Preps: West Orange-Stark 40-6

DCTF: West Orange-Stark by 47

Silsbee at Lumberton

Elam: Silsbee

Canizales: Silsbee

Cal Preps: Silsbee 35-34

DCTF: Silsbee by 14

Hardin-Jefferson at Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Elam: Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Canizales: Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Cal Preps: Little Cypress-Mauriceville 31-21

DCTF: Little Cypress-Mauriceville by 29

Tarkington at Hamshire-Fannett

Elam: Hamshire-Fannett

Canizales: Hamshire-Fannett

Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 38-13

DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 24

La Marque at Jasper

Elam: Jasper

Canizales: Jasper

Cal Preps: Jasper 35-12

DCTF: Jasper by 32

Kountze at Hull-Daisetta

Elam: Kountze

Canizales: Kountze

Cal Preps: Kountze 35-24

DCTF: Hull-Daisetta by 18

Newton at Gilmer

Elam: Newton

Canizales: Newton

Cal Preps: Gilmer 35-34

DCTF: Newton by 9

Acadiana at Colmesneil

Elam: Colmesneil

Canizales: Colmesneil

Cal Preps: Acadiana 27-21

DCTF: No Pick

Legacy Sports Sciences at West Hardin

Elam: West Hardin

Canizales: Legacy Sports Sciences

Cal Preps: Legacy Sports 44-0

DCTF: Legacy Sports Sciences by 44

Lutheran North at Sabine Pass

Elam: Lutheran North

Canizales: Lutheran North

Cal Preps: Lutheran North 48-6

DCTF: No Pick

High Island at Chester

Elam: Chester

Canizales: Chester

Cal Preps: No Pick

DCTF: High Island by 12

Cypress Christian at Kelly

Elam: Kelly

Canizales: Kelly

Cal Preps: Cypress Christian 21-20

DCTF: Kelly by 2

Legacy Christian at West Sabine

Elam: West Sabine

Canizales: West Sabine

Cal Preps: West Sabine 28-14

DCTF: West Sabine by 1

Mount Carmel at Community Christian

Elam: Community Christian

Canizales: Community Christian

Cal Preps: No Pick

DCTF: Even





