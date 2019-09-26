409Sports Blitz Picks are back! Due to Tropical Storm Imelda the 409Sports team was busy covering the recovery of Southeast Texas, but now they are ready to roll again.
Week 3 saw Mike Canizales chop Ashly Elam's lead down to four games, does he have what it takes to close the gap this week?
STANDINGS
Cal Preps Computer: 42-9 (.824)
Ashly Elam: 44-13 (.772)
Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 40-13 (.755)
Mike Canizales: 40-17 (.702)
409Sports Blitz Picks
Thursday
21-6A
Beaumont United at Baytown Sterling
Elam: Beaumont United
Canizales: Beaumont United
Cal Preps: Beaumont United 38-6
DCTF: Beaumont United by 25
9-5A-DII
Port Arthur Memorial at Galena Park
Elam: Port Arthur Memorial
Canizales: Port Arthur Memorial
Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 31-14
DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 39
12-2A-DII
Lovelady at Burkeville
Elam: Lovelady
Canizales: Lovelady
Cal Preps: Lovelady 48-17
DCTF: Lovelady by 33
Non-District
Deweyville vs Cushing
Elam: Deweyville
Canizales: Deweyville
Cal Preps: Deweyville 28-21
DCTF: No Pick
Friday
21-6A
CE King at West Brook
Elam: West Brook
Canizales: West Brook
Cal Preps: West Brook 42-21
DCTF: West Brook by 29
12-5A-DII
Nederland at Santa Fe
Elam: Nederland
Canizales: Nederland
Cal Preps: Nederland 28-21
DCTF: Nederland by 15
Baytown Lee at Port Neches-Groves
Elam: Port Neches-Groves
Canizales: Port Neches-Groves
Cal Preps: Port Neches-Groves 35-34
DCTF: Port Neches-Groves by 24
Vidor at Crosby
Elam: Crosby
Canizales: Crosby
Cal Preps: Crosby 28-21
DCTF: Crosby by 16
12-3A-DI
Kirbyville at Anahuac
Elam: Anahuac
Canizales: Anahuc
Cal Preps: Kirbyville 35-34
DCTF: Anahuac by 11
Buna at Orangefield
Elam: Orangefield
Canizales: Orangefield
Cal Preps: Orangefield 17-14
DCTF: Orangefield by 12
Hardin at Warren
Elam: Hardin
Canizales: Warren
Cal Preps: Warren 30-28
DCTF: Warren by 6
Woodville at East Chambers
Elam: East Chambers
Canizales: East Chambers
Cal Preps: East Chambers 38-21
DCTF: East Chambers by 15
12-2A-DII
Grapeland at Evadale
Elam: Grapeland
Canizales: Grapeland
Cal Preps: Grapeland 35-31
DCTF: Grapeland by 9
Non-District
West Orange-Stark at Bridge City
Elam: West Orange-Stark
Canizales: West Orange-Stark
Cal Preps: West Orange-Stark 40-6
DCTF: West Orange-Stark by 47
Silsbee at Lumberton
Elam: Silsbee
Canizales: Silsbee
Cal Preps: Silsbee 35-34
DCTF: Silsbee by 14
Hardin-Jefferson at Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Elam: Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Canizales: Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Cal Preps: Little Cypress-Mauriceville 31-21
DCTF: Little Cypress-Mauriceville by 29
Tarkington at Hamshire-Fannett
Elam: Hamshire-Fannett
Canizales: Hamshire-Fannett
Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 38-13
DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 24
La Marque at Jasper
Elam: Jasper
Canizales: Jasper
Cal Preps: Jasper 35-12
DCTF: Jasper by 32
Kountze at Hull-Daisetta
Elam: Kountze
Canizales: Kountze
Cal Preps: Kountze 35-24
DCTF: Hull-Daisetta by 18
Newton at Gilmer
Elam: Newton
Canizales: Newton
Cal Preps: Gilmer 35-34
DCTF: Newton by 9
Acadiana at Colmesneil
Elam: Colmesneil
Canizales: Colmesneil
Cal Preps: Acadiana 27-21
DCTF: No Pick
Legacy Sports Sciences at West Hardin
Elam: West Hardin
Canizales: Legacy Sports Sciences
Cal Preps: Legacy Sports 44-0
DCTF: Legacy Sports Sciences by 44
Lutheran North at Sabine Pass
Elam: Lutheran North
Canizales: Lutheran North
Cal Preps: Lutheran North 48-6
DCTF: No Pick
High Island at Chester
Elam: Chester
Canizales: Chester
Cal Preps: No Pick
DCTF: High Island by 12
Cypress Christian at Kelly
Elam: Kelly
Canizales: Kelly
Cal Preps: Cypress Christian 21-20
DCTF: Kelly by 2
Legacy Christian at West Sabine
Elam: West Sabine
Canizales: West Sabine
Cal Preps: West Sabine 28-14
DCTF: West Sabine by 1
Mount Carmel at Community Christian
Elam: Community Christian
Canizales: Community Christian
Cal Preps: No Pick
DCTF: Even