BEAUMONT, Texas — We enter Week 3 with that pesky computer from the west coast leading the way, but Sports Director Ashly Elam has made up some ground after going (19-1) last week.
STANDINGS AFTER WEEK 2:
1. Cal Preps Computer: 33-7 (.825)
2. Ashly Elam: 35-9 (.796)
3. Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 31-9 (.775)
4. Mike Canizales: 30-14 (.682)
WEEK 3 Picks
West Brook (2-0) at Houston Lamar (0-2)
Elam: West Brook
Canizales: West Brook
DCTF: West Brook by 14
Cal Preps: West Brook 44-21
Beaumont United (2-0) at Port Arthur Memorial (1-1)
Elam: Beaumont United
Canizales: Beaumont United
DCTF: Beaumont United by 1
Cal Preps: Beaumont United 21-17
Caney Creek (1-1) at Vidor (0-1)
Elam: Vidor
Canizales: Vidor
DCTF: Vidor by 20
Cal Preps: Vidor 38-21
Bridge City (0-2) at Anahuac (0-2)
Elam: Bridge City
Canizales: Bridge City
DCTF: Anahuac by 2
Cal Preps: Bridge City 34-31
Jasper (1-0) at Little Cypress-Mauriceville (1-1)
Elam: Jasper
Canizales: Jasper
DCTF: Jasper by 26
Cal Preps: Jasper 34-20
Buna (2-0) at Coldspring (1-1)
Elam: Buna
Canizales: Buna
DCTF: Buna by 8
Cal Preps: Buna 31-22
Shepherd (1-1) at Orangefield (2-0)
Elam: Orangefield
Canizales: Orangefield
DCTF: Orangefield by 7
Cal Preps: Orangefield 26-24
Colmesneil (0-2) at Conroe Northside (0-1)
Elam: Colmesneil
Canizales: Conroe Northside
DCTF: Colmesneil by 7
Cal Preps: No Pick
Galveston O'Connell (0-2) at Evadale (2-0)
Elam: Evadale
Canizales: Evadale
DCTF: Evadale by 37
Cal Preps: Evadale 58-3
Cushing (0-2) at Burkeville (0-2)
Elam: Cushing
Canizales: Cushing
DCTF: Cushing by 16
Cal Preps: Cushing 38-17
High Island (1-1) at Apple Springs (0-2)
Elam: High Island
Canizales: High Island
DCTF: High Island by 32
Cal Preps: No Pick
Houston Connection (0-0) at Chester (0-2)
Elam: Chester
Canizales: Houston Connection
DCTF: No Pick
Cal Preps: No Pick
Kelly (2-0) at Tarkington (2-0)
Elam: Tarkington
Canizales: Kelly
DCTF: Kelly by 1
Cal Preps: Tarkington 21-20
Legacy Christian (0-2) at Lutheran South (1-1)
Elam: Lutheran South
Canizales: Lutheran South
DCTF: Lutheran South by 37
Cal Preps: Lutheran South 56-10
Silsbee (0-2) at Nederland (0-2)
Elam: Nederland
Canizales: Silsbee
DCTF: Nederland by 11
Cal Preps: Silsbee 34-27
Tomball (1-1) at Port Neches-Groves (1-1)
Elam: Port Neches-Groves
Canizales: Tomball
DCTF: Port Neches-Groves by 26
Cal Preps: Port Neches-Groves 30-28
Houston Furr (2-0) at Lumberton (1-0)
Elam: Lumberton
Canizales: Lumberton
DCTF: Houston Furr by 1
Cal Preps: Lumberton 35-21
East Chambers (2-0) at Hamshire-Fannett (1-1)
Elam: East Chambers
Canizales: East Chambers
DCTF: East Chambers by 14
Cal Preps: East Chambers 38-22
Woodville (0-2) at Hardin-Jefferson (0-2)
Elam: Hardin-Jefferson
Canizales: Woodville
DCTF: Woodville by 15
Cal Preps: Woodville 26-21
West Orange-Stark (2-0) at Newton (2-0)
Elam: Newton
Canizales: Newton
DCTF: Newton by 10
Cal Preps: Newton 35-21
Kirbyville (0-2) at Corrigan-Camden (2-0)
Elam: Corrigan-Camden
Canizales: Corrigan-Camden
DCTF: Corrigan-Camden by 41
Cal Preps: Corrigan-Camden 35-17
Warren (1-1) at West Hardin (2-0)
Elam: Warren
Canizales: West Hardin
DCTF: West Hardin by 3
Cal Preps: West Hardin 31-17
Deweyville (1-1) at Kountze (0-2)
Elam: Kountze
Canizales: Kountze
DCTF: Kountze by 9
Cal Preps: Kountze 28-27
Hull-Daisetta (1-1) at Sabine Pass (0-2)
Elam: Hull-Daisetta
Canizales: Hull-Daisetta
DCTF: Hull-Daisetta by 31
Cal Preps: Hull-Daisetta 61-0
Editor's Note: Cal Preps and Dave Campbell's Texas Football doesn't pick every game the 409Sports Blitz team does, so we tally up standings by winning percentage.