BEAUMONT, Texas — We enter Week 3 with that pesky computer from the west coast leading the way, but Sports Director Ashly Elam has made up some ground after going (19-1) last week.

STANDINGS AFTER WEEK 2:

1. Cal Preps Computer: 33-7 (.825)

2. Ashly Elam: 35-9 (.796)

3. Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 31-9 (.775)

4. Mike Canizales: 30-14 (.682)

WEEK 3 Picks

West Brook (2-0) at Houston Lamar (0-2)

Elam: West Brook

Canizales: West Brook

DCTF: West Brook by 14

Cal Preps: West Brook 44-21

Beaumont United (2-0) at Port Arthur Memorial (1-1)

Elam: Beaumont United

Canizales: Beaumont United

DCTF: Beaumont United by 1

Cal Preps: Beaumont United 21-17

RELATED: Beaumont United, Port Arthur Memorial in battle for week 3 band of the week

Caney Creek (1-1) at Vidor (0-1)

Elam: Vidor

Canizales: Vidor

DCTF: Vidor by 20

Cal Preps: Vidor 38-21

Bridge City (0-2) at Anahuac (0-2)

Elam: Bridge City

Canizales: Bridge City

DCTF: Anahuac by 2

Cal Preps: Bridge City 34-31

Jasper (1-0) at Little Cypress-Mauriceville (1-1)

Elam: Jasper

Canizales: Jasper

DCTF: Jasper by 26

Cal Preps: Jasper 34-20

Buna (2-0) at Coldspring (1-1)

Elam: Buna

Canizales: Buna

DCTF: Buna by 8

Cal Preps: Buna 31-22

Shepherd (1-1) at Orangefield (2-0)

Elam: Orangefield

Canizales: Orangefield

DCTF: Orangefield by 7

Cal Preps: Orangefield 26-24

Colmesneil (0-2) at Conroe Northside (0-1)

Elam: Colmesneil

Canizales: Conroe Northside

DCTF: Colmesneil by 7

Cal Preps: No Pick

Galveston O'Connell (0-2) at Evadale (2-0)

Elam: Evadale

Canizales: Evadale

DCTF: Evadale by 37

Cal Preps: Evadale 58-3

Cushing (0-2) at Burkeville (0-2)

Elam: Cushing

Canizales: Cushing

DCTF: Cushing by 16

Cal Preps: Cushing 38-17

High Island (1-1) at Apple Springs (0-2)

Elam: High Island

Canizales: High Island

DCTF: High Island by 32

Cal Preps: No Pick

Houston Connection (0-0) at Chester (0-2)

Elam: Chester

Canizales: Houston Connection

DCTF: No Pick

Cal Preps: No Pick

Kelly (2-0) at Tarkington (2-0)

Elam: Tarkington

Canizales: Kelly

DCTF: Kelly by 1

Cal Preps: Tarkington 21-20

Legacy Christian (0-2) at Lutheran South (1-1)

Elam: Lutheran South

Canizales: Lutheran South

DCTF: Lutheran South by 37

Cal Preps: Lutheran South 56-10

Silsbee (0-2) at Nederland (0-2)

Elam: Nederland

Canizales: Silsbee

DCTF: Nederland by 11

Cal Preps: Silsbee 34-27

Tomball (1-1) at Port Neches-Groves (1-1)

Elam: Port Neches-Groves

Canizales: Tomball

DCTF: Port Neches-Groves by 26

Cal Preps: Port Neches-Groves 30-28

Houston Furr (2-0) at Lumberton (1-0)

Elam: Lumberton

Canizales: Lumberton

DCTF: Houston Furr by 1

Cal Preps: Lumberton 35-21

East Chambers (2-0) at Hamshire-Fannett (1-1)

Elam: East Chambers

Canizales: East Chambers

DCTF: East Chambers by 14

Cal Preps: East Chambers 38-22

Woodville (0-2) at Hardin-Jefferson (0-2)

Elam: Hardin-Jefferson

Canizales: Woodville

DCTF: Woodville by 15

Cal Preps: Woodville 26-21

West Orange-Stark (2-0) at Newton (2-0)

Elam: Newton

Canizales: Newton

DCTF: Newton by 10

Cal Preps: Newton 35-21

Kirbyville (0-2) at Corrigan-Camden (2-0)

Elam: Corrigan-Camden

Canizales: Corrigan-Camden

DCTF: Corrigan-Camden by 41

Cal Preps: Corrigan-Camden 35-17

Warren (1-1) at West Hardin (2-0)

Elam: Warren

Canizales: West Hardin

DCTF: West Hardin by 3

Cal Preps: West Hardin 31-17

Deweyville (1-1) at Kountze (0-2)

Elam: Kountze

Canizales: Kountze

DCTF: Kountze by 9

Cal Preps: Kountze 28-27

Hull-Daisetta (1-1) at Sabine Pass (0-2)

Elam: Hull-Daisetta

Canizales: Hull-Daisetta

DCTF: Hull-Daisetta by 31

Cal Preps: Hull-Daisetta 61-0

Editor's Note: Cal Preps and Dave Campbell's Texas Football doesn't pick every game the 409Sports Blitz team does, so we tally up standings by winning percentage.