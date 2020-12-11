BEAUMONT, Texas — It's been a crazy year, so anything it really expected. Through 170 games, I have managed to tie Mike Canizales with a record of 140-30. Pretty cray things are dead even after that many games.
With a couple of differences this week, there could be a new leader in the 409Sports Blitz Picks.
Please note Dave Campbell's Texas Football did not release their normal projections for every game in the state. If they are added to their website, I will post those as well.
409Sports Blitz Picks 2020 Standings
Ashly Elam: 140-30 (.824) | Last Week: 16-4
Mike Canizales: 140-30 (.824) | Last Week: 15-5
Cal Preps Computer: 133-32 (.806) | Last Week: 15-5
Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 131-32 (.804) | Last Week: 16-4
409Sports Blitz Picks: Week 12
Vidor vs #10 Lindale
Elam: Lindale
Canizales: Lindale
Cal Preps: Lindale 42-7
Hardin-Jefferson vs Bellville
Elam: Bellville
Canizales: Bellville
Cal Preps: Bellville 42-28
Orangefield vs #9 Sealy
Elam: Sealy
Canizales: Sealy
Cal Preps: Sealy 21-17
#8 East Chambers vs Trinity
Elam: East Chambers
Canizales: East Chambers
Cal Preps: East Chambers 49-7
Woodville vs Coldspring-Oakhurst
Elam: Woodville
Canizales: Woodville
Cal Preps: Coldspring-Oakhurst 28-24
Deweyville vs Cushing
Elam: Cushing
Canizales: Deweyville
Cal Preps: Cushing 28-26
Evadale vs Lovelady
Elam: Lovelady
Canizales: Lovelady
Cal Preps: Lovelady 35-6
West Brook vs Kingwood
Elam: West Brook
Canizales: West Brook
Cal Preps: West Brook 52-19
Legacy Christian vs Westbury Christian
Elam: Westbury Christian
Canizales: Westbury Christian
Cal Preps: Westbury Christian 34-14
#2 West Orange-Stark vs Sweeny
Elam: West Orange-Stark
Canizales: West Orange-Stark
Cal Preps: West Orange-Stark 62-0
#4 Jasper vs China Spring
Elam: Jasper
Canizales: Jasper
Cal Preps: Jasper 34-31
Buna vs Diboll
Elam: Diboll
Canizales: Diboll
Cal Preps: Diboll 26-17
Newton vs Harleton
Elam: Newton
Canizales: Newton
Cal Preps: Newton 46-14
Burkeville vs Tenaha
Elam: Tenaha
Canizales: Tenaha
Cal Preps: Tenaha 56-3
Baytown Lee vs Port Arthur Memorial
Elam: Port Arthur Memorial
Canizales: Port Arthur Memorial
Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 35-24
Beaumont United vs La Porte
Elam: La Porte
Canizales: Beaumont United
Cal Preps: La Porte 20-14
Dayton vs Nederland
Elam: Nederland
Canizales: Nederland
Cal Preps: Nederland 34-12
Kingwood Park vs Port Neches-Groves
Elam: Port Neches-Groves
Canizales: Port Neches-Groves
Cal Preps: Port Neches-Groves 44-27