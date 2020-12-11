After 170 picks, Elam and Canizales are tied!

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's been a crazy year, so anything it really expected. Through 170 games, I have managed to tie Mike Canizales with a record of 140-30. Pretty cray things are dead even after that many games.

With a couple of differences this week, there could be a new leader in the 409Sports Blitz Picks.

Please note Dave Campbell's Texas Football did not release their normal projections for every game in the state. If they are added to their website, I will post those as well.

409Sports Blitz Picks 2020 Standings

Ashly Elam: 140-30 (.824) | Last Week: 16-4

Mike Canizales: 140-30 (.824) | Last Week: 15-5

Cal Preps Computer: 133-32 (.806) | Last Week: 15-5

Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 131-32 (.804) | Last Week: 16-4

409Sports Blitz Picks: Week 12

Vidor vs #10 Lindale

Elam: Lindale

Canizales: Lindale

Cal Preps: Lindale 42-7

Hardin-Jefferson vs Bellville

Elam: Bellville

Canizales: Bellville

Cal Preps: Bellville 42-28

Orangefield vs #9 Sealy

Elam: Sealy

Canizales: Sealy

Cal Preps: Sealy 21-17

#8 East Chambers vs Trinity

Elam: East Chambers

Canizales: East Chambers

Cal Preps: East Chambers 49-7

Woodville vs Coldspring-Oakhurst

Elam: Woodville

Canizales: Woodville

Cal Preps: Coldspring-Oakhurst 28-24

Deweyville vs Cushing

Elam: Cushing

Canizales: Deweyville

Cal Preps: Cushing 28-26

Evadale vs Lovelady

Elam: Lovelady

Canizales: Lovelady

Cal Preps: Lovelady 35-6

West Brook vs Kingwood

Elam: West Brook

Canizales: West Brook

Cal Preps: West Brook 52-19

Legacy Christian vs Westbury Christian

Elam: Westbury Christian

Canizales: Westbury Christian

Cal Preps: Westbury Christian 34-14

#2 West Orange-Stark vs Sweeny

Elam: West Orange-Stark

Canizales: West Orange-Stark

Cal Preps: West Orange-Stark 62-0

#4 Jasper vs China Spring

Elam: Jasper

Canizales: Jasper

Cal Preps: Jasper 34-31

Buna vs Diboll

Elam: Diboll

Canizales: Diboll

Cal Preps: Diboll 26-17

Newton vs Harleton

Elam: Newton

Canizales: Newton

Cal Preps: Newton 46-14

Burkeville vs Tenaha

Elam: Tenaha

Canizales: Tenaha

Cal Preps: Tenaha 56-3

Baytown Lee vs Port Arthur Memorial

Elam: Port Arthur Memorial

Canizales: Port Arthur Memorial

Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 35-24

Beaumont United vs La Porte

Elam: La Porte

Canizales: Beaumont United

Cal Preps: La Porte 20-14

Dayton vs Nederland

Elam: Nederland

Canizales: Nederland

Cal Preps: Nederland 34-12