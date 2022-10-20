409Sports Blitz Picks 2022: Week 9

BEAUMONT, Texas — Our Blitz Picks "experts" dominated in Week 8 with Sports Director Ashly Elam leading the way with a (23-1) record.
The Cal Preps Computer continues to lead the way with a winning percentage of (.807), but things are getting tighter in the standings.
409Sports Blitz Picks Standings
Cal Preps Computer: 138-33 (.807)| LW: 19-2
Ashly Elam: 142-44 (.763) | LW: 23-1
Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 136-34 (.756) | LW: 21-1
Saphire Cervantes: 139-47 (.747) | LW: 22-2
Cameron Sibert: 132-54 (.710) | LW: 22-2
THURSDAY
21-6A
Beaumont United at Summer Creek
Cal Preps: Summer Creek 50-6
Ashly: Summer Creek
DCTF: Summer Creek by 49
Saphire: Summer Creek
Cameron: Summer Creek
12-2A-DI
Corrigan-Camden at West Hardin
Cal Preps: Corrigan-Camden 46-12
Ashly: Corrigan-Camden
DCTF: Corrigan-Camden by 32
Saphire: Corrigan-Camden
Cameron: Corrigan-Camden
15-1A-DI
Chester at Burkeville
Cal Preps: No Pick
Ashly: Chester
DCTF: Chester by 27
Saphire: Chester
Cameron: Chester
FRIDAY
21-6A
Kingwood at West Brook
Cal Preps: Kingwood 38-24
Ashly: West Brook
DCTF: Kingwood by 8
Saphire: West Brook
Cameron: Kingwood
8-5A-DI
Port Arthur Memorial at Baytown Lee
Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 44-17
Ashly: Port Arthur Memorial
DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 16
Saphire: Port Arthur Memorial
Cameron: Port Arthur Memorial
9-5A-DII
Galena Park at Nederland
Cal Preps: Nederland 28-14
Ashly: Nederland
DCTF: Nederland by 14
Saphire: Nederland
Cameron: Nederland
Port Neches-Groves at Santa Fe
Cal Preps: Port Neches-Groves 42-21
Ashly: Port Neches-Groves
DCTF: Port Neches-Groves by 23
Saphire: Port Neches-Groves
Cameron: Port Neches-Groves
10-4A-DI
Splendora at Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Cal Preps: Little Cypress-Mauriceville 44-6
Ashly: Little Cypress-Mauriceville
DCTF: Little Cypress-Mauriceville by 43
Saphire: Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Cameron: Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Lumberton at Huffman Hargrave
Cal Preps: Lumberton 50-20
Ashly: Lumberton
DCTF: Lumberton by 28
Saphire: Lumberton
Cameron: Lumberton
Livingston at Vidor
Cal Preps: Vidor 34-27
Ashly: Vidor
DCTF: Vidor by 6
Saphire: Vidor
Cameron: Vidor
9-4A-DII
Hardin-Jefferson at Bridge City
Cal Preps: Bridge City 28-21
Ashly: Hardin-Jefferson
DCTF: Bridge City by 18
Saphire: Bridge City
Cameron: Bridge City
Silsbee at Hamshire-Fannett
Cal Preps: Silsbee 35-27
Ashly: Silsbee
DCTF: Silsbee by 9
Saphire: Silsbee
Cameron: Silsbee
West Orange-Stark at Jasper
Cal Preps: Jasper 21-20
Ashly: Jasper
DCTF: West Orange-Stark by 3
Saphire: Jasper
Cameron: Jasper
9-3A-DI
Woodville at Crockett
Cal Preps: Woodville 41-17
Ashly: Woodville
DCTF: Woodville by 16
Saphire: Woodville
Cameron: Woodville
10-3A-DI
Anahuac at Buna
Cal Preps: Anahuac 38-14
Ashly: Anahuac
DCTF: Anahuac by 10
Saphire: Anahuac
Cameron: Anahuac
Tarkington at East Chambers
Cal Preps: East Chambers 34-12
Ashly: East Chambers
DCTF: East Chambers by 28
Saphire: East Chambers
Cameron: East Chambers
Hardin at Kirbyville
Cal Preps: Kirbyville 35-14
Ashly: Kirbyville
DCTF: Kirbyville by 21
Saphire: Kirbyville
Cameron: Hardin
12-3A-DII
Newton at Kountze
Cal Preps: Newton 62-0
Ashly: Newton
DCTF: Newton by 71
Saphire: Newton
Cameron: Newton
Warren at Hemphill
Cal Preps: Hemphill 44-6
Ashly: Hemphill
DCTF: Hemphill by 36
Saphire: Hemphill
Cameron: Hemphill
12-2A-DII
Colmesneil at Evadale
Cal Preps: Colmesneil 31-21
Ashly: Colmesneil
DCTF: Evadale by 1
Saphire: Colmesneil
Cameron: Colmesneil
Hull-Daisetta at Deweyville
Cal Preps: Deweyville 35-21
Ashly: Deweyville
DCTF: Deweyville by 6
Saphire: Deweyville
Cameron: Deweyville
Sabine Pass at Lovelady
Ashly: Lovelady
DCTF: Lovelady by 66
Saphire: Lovelady
Cameron: Lovelady
15-1A-DI
High Island at Leverett's Chapel
Cal Preps: No Pick
Ashly: Leverett's Chapel
DCTF: Leverett's Chapel by 51
Saphire: Leverett's Chapel
Cameron: Leverett's Chapel
TAPPS DII-4
St. John XXIII at Kelly
Cal Preps: Kelly 28-22
Ashly: Kelly
DCTF: Kelly by 15
Saphire: Kelly
Cameron: Kelly