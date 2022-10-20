409Sports Blitz Picks 2022: Week 9

Week 10 of the high school football season features some interesting matchups

BEAUMONT, Texas — Our Blitz Picks "experts" dominated in Week 8 with Sports Director Ashly Elam leading the way with a (23-1) record.

The Cal Preps Computer continues to lead the way with a winning percentage of (.807), but things are getting tighter in the standings.

409Sports Blitz Picks Standings

Cal Preps Computer: 138-33 (.807)| LW: 19-2

Ashly Elam: 142-44 (.763) | LW: 23-1

Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 136-34 (.756) | LW: 21-1

Saphire Cervantes: 139-47 (.747) | LW: 22-2

Cameron Sibert: 132-54 (.710) | LW: 22-2

THURSDAY

21-6A

Beaumont United at Summer Creek

Cal Preps: Summer Creek 50-6

Ashly: Summer Creek

DCTF: Summer Creek by 49

Saphire: Summer Creek

Cameron: Summer Creek

12-2A-DI

Corrigan-Camden at West Hardin

Cal Preps: Corrigan-Camden 46-12

Ashly: Corrigan-Camden

DCTF: Corrigan-Camden by 32

Saphire: Corrigan-Camden

Cameron: Corrigan-Camden

15-1A-DI

Chester at Burkeville

Cal Preps: No Pick

Ashly: Chester

DCTF: Chester by 27

Saphire: Chester

Cameron: Chester

FRIDAY

21-6A

Kingwood at West Brook

Cal Preps: Kingwood 38-24

Ashly: West Brook

DCTF: Kingwood by 8

Saphire: West Brook

Cameron: Kingwood

8-5A-DI

Port Arthur Memorial at Baytown Lee

Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 44-17

Ashly: Port Arthur Memorial

DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 16

Saphire: Port Arthur Memorial

Cameron: Port Arthur Memorial

9-5A-DII

Galena Park at Nederland

Cal Preps: Nederland 28-14

Ashly: Nederland

DCTF: Nederland by 14

Saphire: Nederland

Cameron: Nederland

Port Neches-Groves at Santa Fe

Cal Preps: Port Neches-Groves 42-21

Ashly: Port Neches-Groves

DCTF: Port Neches-Groves by 23

Saphire: Port Neches-Groves

Cameron: Port Neches-Groves

10-4A-DI

Splendora at Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Cal Preps: Little Cypress-Mauriceville 44-6

Ashly: Little Cypress-Mauriceville

DCTF: Little Cypress-Mauriceville by 43

Saphire: Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Cameron: Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Lumberton at Huffman Hargrave

Cal Preps: Lumberton 50-20

Ashly: Lumberton

DCTF: Lumberton by 28

Saphire: Lumberton

Cameron: Lumberton

Livingston at Vidor

Cal Preps: Vidor 34-27

Ashly: Vidor

DCTF: Vidor by 6

Saphire: Vidor

Cameron: Vidor

9-4A-DII

Hardin-Jefferson at Bridge City

Cal Preps: Bridge City 28-21

Ashly: Hardin-Jefferson

DCTF: Bridge City by 18

Saphire: Bridge City

Cameron: Bridge City

Silsbee at Hamshire-Fannett

Cal Preps: Silsbee 35-27

Ashly: Silsbee

DCTF: Silsbee by 9

Saphire: Silsbee

Cameron: Silsbee

West Orange-Stark at Jasper

Cal Preps: Jasper 21-20

Ashly: Jasper

DCTF: West Orange-Stark by 3

Saphire: Jasper

Cameron: Jasper

9-3A-DI

Woodville at Crockett

Cal Preps: Woodville 41-17

Ashly: Woodville

DCTF: Woodville by 16

Saphire: Woodville

Cameron: Woodville

10-3A-DI

Anahuac at Buna

Cal Preps: Anahuac 38-14

Ashly: Anahuac

DCTF: Anahuac by 10

Saphire: Anahuac

Cameron: Anahuac

Tarkington at East Chambers

Cal Preps: East Chambers 34-12

Ashly: East Chambers

DCTF: East Chambers by 28

Saphire: East Chambers

Cameron: East Chambers

Hardin at Kirbyville

Cal Preps: Kirbyville 35-14

Ashly: Kirbyville

DCTF: Kirbyville by 21

Saphire: Kirbyville

Cameron: Hardin

12-3A-DII

Newton at Kountze

Cal Preps: Newton 62-0

Ashly: Newton

DCTF: Newton by 71

Saphire: Newton

Cameron: Newton

Warren at Hemphill

Cal Preps: Hemphill 44-6

Ashly: Hemphill

DCTF: Hemphill by 36

Saphire: Hemphill

Cameron: Hemphill

12-2A-DII

Colmesneil at Evadale

Cal Preps: Colmesneil 31-21

Ashly: Colmesneil

DCTF: Evadale by 1

Saphire: Colmesneil

Cameron: Colmesneil

Hull-Daisetta at Deweyville

Cal Preps: Deweyville 35-21

Ashly: Deweyville

DCTF: Deweyville by 6

Saphire: Deweyville

Cameron: Deweyville

Sabine Pass at Lovelady

Ashly: Lovelady

DCTF: Lovelady by 66

Saphire: Lovelady

Cameron: Lovelady

15-1A-DI

High Island at Leverett's Chapel

Cal Preps: No Pick

Ashly: Leverett's Chapel

DCTF: Leverett's Chapel by 51

Saphire: Leverett's Chapel

Cameron: Leverett's Chapel

TAPPS DII-4

St. John XXIII at Kelly

Cal Preps: Kelly 28-22

Ashly: Kelly

DCTF: Kelly by 15

Saphire: Kelly

Cameron: Kelly