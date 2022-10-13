409Sports Blitz Picks 2022: Week 8

BEAUMONT, Texas — Week 8 of the high school football season has arrived with nearly every local high school playing district games.
While there's still a couple of weeks before the playoff picture becomes more clear, every game has huge implications.
The Cal Preps Computer continues to lead our 409Sports Blitz Picks standings with Sports Director Ashly Elam holding onto the second spot.
409Sports Blitz Picks Standings
Cal Preps Computer: 109-31 (.779) | LW: 19-2
Ashly Elam: 119-43 (.735) | LW: 20-4
Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 115-43 (.728) | LW: 19-4
Saphire Cervantes: 117-45 (.722) | LW: 20-4
Cameron Sibert: 110-52 (.679) | LW: 20-4
THURSDAY
9-5A-DII
Nederland (1-5, 1-2) at #3 Fort Bend Marshall (5-1, 3-0)
Cal Preps: Fort Bend Marshall 50-0
Ashly: Fort Bend Marshall
DCTF: Fort Bend Marshall by 56
Saphire: Fort Bend Marshall
Cameron: Fort Bend Marshall
FRIDAY
21-6A
CE King (4-2, 2-1) at Beaumont United (1-5, 0-3)
Cal Preps: CE King 48-13
Ashly: CE King
DCTF: CE King by 34
Saphire: CE King
Cameron: CE King
West Brook (0-6, 0-3) at #1 North Shore (6-0, 3-0)
Cal Preps: North Shore 64-3
Ashly: North Shore
DCTF: North Shore by 62
Saphire: North Shore
Cameron: North Shore
8-5A-DI
Goose Creek Memorial (1-5, 0-4) at #4 Port Arthur Memorial (6-0, 4-0)
Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 55-6
Ashly: Port Arthur Memorial
DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 36
Saphire: Port Arthur Memorial
Cameron: Port Arthur Memorial
9-5A-DII
Dayton (5-1, 3-0) at Port Neches-Groves (4-2, 2-1)
Cal Preps: Dayton 33-31
Ashly: Port Neches-Groves
DCTF: Port Neches-Groves by 8
Saphire: Port Neches-Groves
Cameron: Port Neches-Groves
10-4A-DI
Little Cypress-Mauriceville (3-3, 0-1) at Livingston (3-3, 1-0)
Cal Preps: Livingston 34-31
Ashly: Little Cypress-Mauriceville
DCTF: Too Close To Call
Saphire: Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Cameron: Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Vidor (3-3, 1-0) at #7 Lumberton (5-1, 1-0)
Cal Preps: Lumberton 42-24
Ashly: Lumberton
DCTF: Lumberton by 19
Saphire: Lumberton
Cameron: Lumberton
9-4A-DII
Bridge City (1-5, 0-2) at West Orange-Stark (3-4, 1-2)
Cal Preps: West Orange-Stark 38-6
Ashly: West Orange-Stark
DCTF: West Orange-Stark by 36
Saphire: West Orange-Stark
Cameron: West Orange-Stark
Hamshire-Fannett (5-2, 2-1) at Hardin-Jefferson (0-6, 0-2)
Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 49-7
Ashly: Hamshire-Fannett
DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 42
Saphire: Hamshire-Fannett
Cameron: Hamshire-Fannett
Liberty (1-6, 1-2) at #4 Silsbee (6-0, 2-0)
Cal Preps: Silsbee 52-7
Ashly: Silsbee
DCTF: Silsbee by 48
Saphire: Silsbee
Cameron: Silsbee
9-3A-DI
Huntington (1-5, 0-2) at Woodville (5-2, 2-1)
Cal Preps: Woodville 56-0
Ashly: Woodville
DCTF: Woodville by 49
Saphire: Woodville
Cameron: Woodville
10-3A-DI
East Chambers (5-1, 2-0) at Anahuac (5-2, 2-1)
Cal Preps: Anahuac 31-20
Ashly: Anahuac
DCTF: Anahuac by 7
Saphire: East Chambers
Cameron: Anahuac
Orangefield (5-2, 3-0) at Hardin (3-3, 0-2)
Cal Preps: Orangefield 40-3
Ashly: Orangefield
DCTF: Orangefield by 36
Saphire: Orangefield
Cameron: Orangefield
Kirbyville (1-6, 0-3) at Tarkington (4-2, 1-1)
Cal Preps: Kirbyville 28-26
Ashly: Kirbyville
DCTF: Tarkington by 5
Saphire: Tarkington
Cameron: Tarkington
12-3A-DII
Trinity (1-5, 1-1) at #3 Newton (6-1, 3-0)
Cal Preps: Newton 62-0
Ashly: Newton
DCTF: Newton by 83
Saphire: Newton
Cameron: Newton
Anderson-Shiro (4-3, 1-2) at Warren (2-4, 0-2)
Cal Preps: Anderson-Shiro 21-19
Ashly: Anderson-Shiro
DCTF: Anderson-Shiro by 1
Saphire: Anderson-Shiro
Cameron: Anderson-Shiro
12-2A-DI
West Hardin (2-4, 0-1) at Normangee (0-5, 0-1)
Cal Preps: West Hardin 31-24
Ashly: West Hardin
DCTF: West Hardin by 10
Saphire: West Hardin
Cameron: West Hardin
12-2A-DII
Deweyville (4-2, 1-0) at Colmesneil (3-3, 0-1)
Cal Preps: Deweyville 33-31
Ashly: Colmesneil
DCTF: Deweyville by 1
Saphire: Deweyville
Cameron: Colmesneil
Evadale (1-5, 0-1) at Sabine Pass (2-3, 0-1)
Cal Preps: Evadale 38-8
Ashly: Evadale
DCTF: Evadale by 11
Saphire: Evadale
Cameron: Evadale
Lovelady (5-0, 1-0 at Hull-Daisetta (4-2, 1-0)
Cal Preps: Lovelady 46-7
Ashly: Lovelady
DCTF: Lovelady by 26
Saphire: Lovelady
Cameron: Lovelady
TAPPS DII-4
Kelly (1-5, 0-1) at Lutheran South (3-3, 0-1)
Cal Preps: Lutheran South 44-12
Ashly: Lutheran South
DCTF: Lutheran South by 29
Saphire: Lutheran South
Cameron: Lutheran South
TAPPS 6 Man DII-5
Legacy Christian (4-3, 1-2) at Allen Academy (5-1, 2-0)
Cal Preps: No Pick
Ashly: Allen Academy
DCTF: Allen Academy by 33
Saphire: Allen Academy
Cameron: Allen Academy
NON-DISTRICT
Chester (4-2) at Cristo Rey Jesuit (1-2)
Cal Preps: No Pick
Ashly: Chester
DCTF: Chester by 14
Saphire: Chester
Cameron: Chester
High Island (2-4) at Bracken Christian (4-2)
Cal Preps: No Pick
Ashly: Bracken Christian
DCTF: No Pick
Saphire: Bracken Christian
Cameron: Bracken Christian