409Sports Blitz Picks 2022: Week 8

The 409Sports Blitz Picks standings are tight heading into Week 8

BEAUMONT, Texas — Week 8 of the high school football season has arrived with nearly every local high school playing district games.

While there's still a couple of weeks before the playoff picture becomes more clear, every game has huge implications.

The Cal Preps Computer continues to lead our 409Sports Blitz Picks standings with Sports Director Ashly Elam holding onto the second spot.

409Sports Blitz Picks Standings

Cal Preps Computer: 109-31 (.779) | LW: 19-2

Ashly Elam: 119-43 (.735) | LW: 20-4

Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 115-43 (.728) | LW: 19-4

Saphire Cervantes: 117-45 (.722) | LW: 20-4

Cameron Sibert: 110-52 (.679) | LW: 20-4

THURSDAY

9-5A-DII

Nederland (1-5, 1-2) at #3 Fort Bend Marshall (5-1, 3-0)

Cal Preps: Fort Bend Marshall 50-0

Ashly: Fort Bend Marshall

DCTF: Fort Bend Marshall by 56

Saphire: Fort Bend Marshall

Cameron: Fort Bend Marshall

FRIDAY

21-6A

CE King (4-2, 2-1) at Beaumont United (1-5, 0-3)

Cal Preps: CE King 48-13

Ashly: CE King

DCTF: CE King by 34

Saphire: CE King

Cameron: CE King

West Brook (0-6, 0-3) at #1 North Shore (6-0, 3-0)

Cal Preps: North Shore 64-3

Ashly: North Shore

DCTF: North Shore by 62

Saphire: North Shore

Cameron: North Shore

8-5A-DI

Goose Creek Memorial (1-5, 0-4) at #4 Port Arthur Memorial (6-0, 4-0)

Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 55-6

Ashly: Port Arthur Memorial

DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 36

Saphire: Port Arthur Memorial

Cameron: Port Arthur Memorial

9-5A-DII

Dayton (5-1, 3-0) at Port Neches-Groves (4-2, 2-1)

Cal Preps: Dayton 33-31

Ashly: Port Neches-Groves

DCTF: Port Neches-Groves by 8

Saphire: Port Neches-Groves

Cameron: Port Neches-Groves

10-4A-DI

Little Cypress-Mauriceville (3-3, 0-1) at Livingston (3-3, 1-0)

Cal Preps: Livingston 34-31

Ashly: Little Cypress-Mauriceville

DCTF: Too Close To Call

Saphire: Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Cameron: Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Vidor (3-3, 1-0) at #7 Lumberton (5-1, 1-0)

Cal Preps: Lumberton 42-24

Ashly: Lumberton

DCTF: Lumberton by 19

Saphire: Lumberton

Cameron: Lumberton

9-4A-DII

Bridge City (1-5, 0-2) at West Orange-Stark (3-4, 1-2)

Cal Preps: West Orange-Stark 38-6

Ashly: West Orange-Stark

DCTF: West Orange-Stark by 36

Saphire: West Orange-Stark

Cameron: West Orange-Stark

Hamshire-Fannett (5-2, 2-1) at Hardin-Jefferson (0-6, 0-2)

Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 49-7

Ashly: Hamshire-Fannett

DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 42

Saphire: Hamshire-Fannett

Cameron: Hamshire-Fannett

Liberty (1-6, 1-2) at #4 Silsbee (6-0, 2-0)

Cal Preps: Silsbee 52-7

Ashly: Silsbee

DCTF: Silsbee by 48

Saphire: Silsbee

Cameron: Silsbee

9-3A-DI

Huntington (1-5, 0-2) at Woodville (5-2, 2-1)

Cal Preps: Woodville 56-0

Ashly: Woodville

DCTF: Woodville by 49

Saphire: Woodville

Cameron: Woodville

10-3A-DI

East Chambers (5-1, 2-0) at Anahuac (5-2, 2-1)

Cal Preps: Anahuac 31-20

Ashly: Anahuac

DCTF: Anahuac by 7

Saphire: East Chambers

Cameron: Anahuac

Orangefield (5-2, 3-0) at Hardin (3-3, 0-2)

Cal Preps: Orangefield 40-3

Ashly: Orangefield

DCTF: Orangefield by 36

Saphire: Orangefield

Cameron: Orangefield

Kirbyville (1-6, 0-3) at Tarkington (4-2, 1-1)

Cal Preps: Kirbyville 28-26

Ashly: Kirbyville

DCTF: Tarkington by 5

Saphire: Tarkington

Cameron: Tarkington

12-3A-DII

Trinity (1-5, 1-1) at #3 Newton (6-1, 3-0)

Cal Preps: Newton 62-0

Ashly: Newton

DCTF: Newton by 83

Saphire: Newton

Cameron: Newton

Anderson-Shiro (4-3, 1-2) at Warren (2-4, 0-2)

Cal Preps: Anderson-Shiro 21-19

Ashly: Anderson-Shiro

DCTF: Anderson-Shiro by 1

Saphire: Anderson-Shiro

Cameron: Anderson-Shiro

12-2A-DI

West Hardin (2-4, 0-1) at Normangee (0-5, 0-1)

Cal Preps: West Hardin 31-24

Ashly: West Hardin

DCTF: West Hardin by 10

Saphire: West Hardin

Cameron: West Hardin

12-2A-DII

Deweyville (4-2, 1-0) at Colmesneil (3-3, 0-1)

Cal Preps: Deweyville 33-31

Ashly: Colmesneil

DCTF: Deweyville by 1

Saphire: Deweyville

Cameron: Colmesneil

Evadale (1-5, 0-1) at Sabine Pass (2-3, 0-1)

Cal Preps: Evadale 38-8

Ashly: Evadale

DCTF: Evadale by 11

Saphire: Evadale

Cameron: Evadale

Lovelady (5-0, 1-0 at Hull-Daisetta (4-2, 1-0)

Cal Preps: Lovelady 46-7

Ashly: Lovelady

DCTF: Lovelady by 26

Saphire: Lovelady

Cameron: Lovelady

TAPPS DII-4

Kelly (1-5, 0-1) at Lutheran South (3-3, 0-1)

Cal Preps: Lutheran South 44-12

Ashly: Lutheran South

DCTF: Lutheran South by 29

Saphire: Lutheran South

Cameron: Lutheran South

TAPPS 6 Man DII-5

Legacy Christian (4-3, 1-2) at Allen Academy (5-1, 2-0)

Cal Preps: No Pick

Ashly: Allen Academy

DCTF: Allen Academy by 33

Saphire: Allen Academy

Cameron: Allen Academy

NON-DISTRICT

Chester (4-2) at Cristo Rey Jesuit (1-2)

Cal Preps: No Pick

Ashly: Chester

DCTF: Chester by 14

Saphire: Chester

Cameron: Chester